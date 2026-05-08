4 players Falcons can't give up on this summer even with their jobs at risk

Free agency and the draft have come and gone and there has been no shortage of action for the Atlanta Falcons.

They addressed everything from quarterback, cornerback, and even kicker. This was to be expected with a new coaching staff and front office.

The shuffling has created a new-look roster that has pushed some talented players down the depth chart who shouldn't be given up on. Let's look at the names that stand out as training camp looms.

Falcons cannot afford to give up on these 4 talented players

Michael Penix Jr. - QB

This is low-hanging fruit, but it is also the truth. Michael Penix Jr. is still one of the most talented players in the league. He has an incredible arm that has yet to be displayed in the NFL. The Falcons cannot forget that.

Obviously, he has to finish his rehab and stay healthy. If he can, he should be the starting quarterback for the 2026 team. His upside is higher than Tua Tagovailoa, not to mention the Falcons have more invested in him.

There shouldn't be a world where they stop viewing him as a potential franchise quarterback before his rookie deal expires.

Casey Washington - WR

Too much was expected of second-year receiver Casey Washington. He was thrust into a demanding spot after the release of Ray-Ray McCloud III and the injuries to Drake London and Darnell Mooney. His play suffered, eventually leading to him being a weekly healthy scratch.

The Falcons spent much of the offseason bringing in more depth to the position. Washington has been pushed down the roster and could eventually be released.

The Dirty Birds should remain patient with the young talent. He has proven he has great, reliable hands and solid route running. He can be a valuable depth piece.

Bralen Trice - EDGE

We have no idea who Bralen Trice is as an NFL player, and the mystery is what you love about him.

Atlanta used a third-round pick on Penix's Washington Husky teammate in 2024 in hopes he could become an elite pass rusher. Instead, he has yet to play a snap entering his third season due to injuries and injury complications.

His name has been forgotten with so many other recent additions. He can be a secret weapon if the Falcons don't give up on him.

Troy Andersen - LB

Speaking of injuries, Troy Andersen's career has been riddled with them, playing in nine games since his rookie season.

However, a healthy Andersen has the potential to be one of the NFL's most dynamic linebackers. We saw it against the Saints a couple of years ago when he won Defensive Player of the Week.

It is easy to skip his name based on his unreliability and the depth the Falcons have at the position. But you could argue he is the best off-ball linebacker on the team.