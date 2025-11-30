3 winners (and 4 losers) from another Falcons' loss to the Jets in Week 13

There isn't much good you can say about the Atlanta Falcons this year. They haven't been able to meet expectations; instead, falling well short of them on a consistent basis.

That only continued against the struggling Jets team in a rainy MetLife Stadium.

There were plenty of terrible performances on Sunday, and a few good.

Winners and losers from another ridiculous Atlanta Falcons loss

Loser: Raheem Morris

This team is out of control, and it all starts with the head coach. Raheem Morris has been anything but head-coach material.

Unfortunately for him, this was a massive game when it came to keeping his job. He is already on the hot seat and losing to the Jets may seal his fate. The Falcons will be lucky not to lose three of their last five with games against the Seahawks, Buccaneers, and Rams on the horizon.

Winner: Bijan Robinson

Another week, another big performance by one of the league's best players.

Bijan ran the ball 23 times for 142 yards and a touchdown. He also caught five passes for 51 yards.

And despite the big game, you can easily argue Zac Robinson made a huge mistake not running him more than 23 times. He was breaking into the second level of the defense on almost every play, averaging 6.2 yards per carry. There was no reason he shouldn't have taken more than 23 handoffs.

Loser: Falcons' wide receiver room

A week after the Drake-London-less Falcons receiving corps showed some promise, they reverted right back to their median.

Outside of a nice move on the David Sills touchdown, the group made no plays. They dropped countless passes (especially Darnell Mooney, again) and didn't make the plays that would've given the Dirty Birds the win. This is a position the front office must address in the offseason.

Winner: Kyle Pitts

That was the Kyle Pitts that we have all been waiting for this season. The past few weeks had been rough, but he feasted on the Jets with seven catches for 82 yards.

The combo of Bijan and Pitts accounted for 57% of the passing production. Hopefully, the talented tight end can keep momentum as he finishes the final year of his deal.

Loser: Falcons' pass rush

Against a Jets offensive line that had allowed the fifth-most sacks this season, the hot Falcons pass rush could only muster two sacks and six quarterback hits.

There weren't those quick pressures on blitzes that we have become accustomed to seeing and the four-man rushes rarely got home. There were also numerous times where they got greedy and allowed Tyrod Taylor out of the pocket, sometimes leading to scramble yards.

Winners: James Pearce Jr.

With that said, James Pearce Jr. had another solid game. The rookie now has a sack in each of his past four games. The former Tennessee Volunteer finished with a sack, which seemed to be a huge play at the time. He nearly had another earlier in the game if Taylor's sleeve hadn't ripped.

With the Falcons trading away their first-round pick and potentially heading toward what would've been a top-ten pick, there will be no shortage of criticism from the media. However, Pearce Jr. has been worth every penny.

Loser: Special teams

There hasn't been enough talk about how bad this special teams unit has been this season, beyond the kicking game.

Things started with Jamal Agnew's muffed punt on the five-yard line. He also finished the game with three punt returns for a total of -1 yard. There is no reason he should be on the roster.

They also missed a 50-yard field goal and allowed an 83-yard kick return. Without these mistakes, the Falcons would've cruised to their fifth win of the season. You can now make a strong argument that two coordinators should be fired.