Zac Robinson stunningly admits his offense is even worse than Falcons fans think

We are all at a loss for words with the Atlanta Falcons' offense. A unit that includes superstars like Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts has been producing fewer points than teams like the Jets and Joe Burrow-less Bengals.

But do you know who isn't running out of things to say? Offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, who recently addressed the media, saying something that you will have a difficult time believing.

Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson: "We've actually been seeing simpler looks than we've been anticipating. ... Which makes it a little bit more frustrating for everybody, knowing that hey, we can own these looks, we can anticipate what's coming. But again, we just got to… — Terrin Waack (@TerrinWaack) October 29, 2025

Yes, you read that right. Robinson just admitted that the offense is even worse than what we have seen on the screen.

Zac Robinson further buries himself with infuriating quote about his offense

I don't even know what to say about that. It is hard to believe that despite all the public ridicule he has been bombarded with, he would openly admit that the defenses his team has gone against have been basic. Yet, they still aren't able to get the ball over the goal line.

Even if the Falcons were going against exotic, head-spinning defenses every week, this offense has been far from good enough. They have scored ten or fewer points in three of their seven games this season.

I thought this reply perfectly summed up the coach's words.

“I know it looks bad guys. But don’t worry, it’s actually way worse than you even realize”. — RG (@ryangphoto) October 29, 2025

They rank 14th in yards per game, 13th in pass yards per game, 11th in rush yards per game, and, worst of all, 28th in points per game. They have put themselves in the territory of the Saints and Panthers when it comes to scoring points. That is sickening.

And then to have your offensive coordinator stand at the podium and say they have been going against simple defenses. It is just embarrassing.

At this point, it doesn't sound like Robinson will be fired before season's end. How things usually go with this team is they will have an offensive outburst right before a firing was going to happen, saving jobs.

So, at best, I think we will have to watch this pistol-heavy offense the rest of the season.

Obviously, we aren't near the finish of the season. For all we know, this team could break out and go on a run.

However, trends are trends for a reason. The Falcons are heading toward being one of the most disappointing offenses this franchise has ever had—which is saying a lot.

Even after the loss of Drew Dalman to free agency and Kaleb McGary to injury, Ryan Neuzil and Elijah Wilkinson have played relatively well. So there are no excuses up front.

When it comes to skill players, the Dirty Birds have plenty with Robinson, London, Pitts, Tyler Allgeier, and Darnell Mooney. The only available excuse is a lack of wide receiver depth, but excuses can be made for all 32 offenses in the league.

Unfortunately, what has occasionally been a promising season will likely go up in flames due to the NFL's worst offensive coordinator.