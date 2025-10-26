Jeff Ulbrich's costly Week 7 blunder could come back to haunt the Falcons in Week 8

In Week 7, the Atlanta Falcons failed to keep Christian McCaffrey in check, and the superstar running back made them live to regret that. The three-time First-Team All-Pro ran for a season-high 129 rushing yards and two touchdowns—while surpassing 200 receiving yards—to propel the 49ers to a 20-10 victory on Sunday Night Football.

While the injury bug has taken its toll, the 29-year-old remains one of the best dual-threat running backs in the NFL. However, running backs like Detroit's Jahmyr Gibbs remain hot on his trail—and Jeff Ulbrich's defense will have to face another back with that same skillset this weekend.

When the Dirty Birds host the Miami Dolphins in Week 8, they will be tasked with slowing down De'Von Achane, another back with elite capabilities as a runner and a receiver. Even if Tua Tagovailoa continues to struggle, the sheer explosiveness of the 24-year-old will make Ulbrich lose sleep.

De'Von Achane could give Falcons fans Christian McCaffrey-like nightmares on Sunday

The Texas A&M product has been a fantasy football gold mine since entering the league, even in a struggling Miami offense. He amassed a staggering 78 receptions last season, and is now entrenched as the Phin's full-time RB1 in 2025.

Through seven games this season, the numbers back that up. Entering Week 8, Achane is tied with Kyren Williams for ninth in the NFL with 472 rushing yards, but is also third among all running backs in receiving yards.

The 2023 third-round pick is averaging 5.3 yards per carry on the ground and only McCaffrey has more receptions at the position—though Bijan Robinson has been more efficient in his limited receiving work.

The biggest cause for concern is that Atlanta's defense will be missing their most versatile asset at the worst possible time. Divine Deablo—the linebacker Ulbrich hand-picked to contain players like this—will miss time due to a fractured forearm, and special teamer JD Bertrand will start in his place.

However, the Texas native has just one 100-yard rushing game this season and one game with over 30 receiving yards. The Browns mostly kept him in check in Miami's 31-6 defeat in Week 7, so that's some cause for optimism for the Falcons in Week 8.

Mike McDaniel has struggled mightily as a play-caller this season, and Tua Tagovailoa's struggles have served as a detriment to Achane's production. It's no surprise that both McDaniel and Tagovailoa are at risk of losing their jobs, which could only be expedited at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Luckily, the Atlanta defense boasts a strong pass rush, because they can't risk that deja vu from a guy on the trade block. As dangerous as Achane is with the football in his hands, it's even more concerning that Bertrand will have to step up to slow him down.