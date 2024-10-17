4 Atlanta Falcons who have already exceeded expectations in 2024 season
By Nick Halden
2. Tyler Allgeier
The Atlanta running back has averaged 5.5-yards per carry and made the most of his limited carries. After a heavy dose of Bijan Robinson early in the season, offensive coordinator Zac Robinson realized arguably his best runner was spending far too much time on the bench. Allgeier set Atlanta's rookie running record and was quickly replaced.
All the back has done since then is put his head down and find ways to contribute to winning. Allgeier has every reason to be frustrated to demand to start or to be traded. Instead, the back uses every bit of his frustration and frame to go out and punish anyone who dares attempt to tackle him.
The anger Allgeier continues to run with is fun to watch and a part of what has helped this offense click. Kirk Cousins and the passing attack have been the driving force as expected but it is Allgeier doing all the dirty work. Helping soften up the defense for Bijan Robinson and fighting for every last inch.
It is easy to fall in love with his style of play and what he has contributed to the Atlanta offense. A great start for the Falcons' all-time rookie rushing leader.