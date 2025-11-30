Just one week after fans thought the Atlanta Falcons were turning a corner with Kirk Cousins after their impressive Week 12 win over the Saints, Week 13 provided a harsh dose of reality. A last-second field goal saw Atlanta's offense take a step back in a gut-wrenching 27-24 loss to the New York Jets.

In the loss, the 37-year-old completed 21 of 33 passes for 234 yards and a touchdown, but it wasn't enough. Another game without Drake London saw the offense sputter, as Cousins and company were unable to replicate their heroics against the Jets amid a rain storm that took over MetLife Stadium.

However, the rain and inclement weather was no excuse for what fans had to witness. Another winnable game slipped through the Dirty Birds' fingertips, so here is what stood out from another rough outing from the four-time Pro Bowl QB, despite reaching another career milestone in Week 13.

4 biggest takeaways from Kirk Cousins' unimpressive Week 13 performance vs. Jets

The sheme is flat-out atrocious

The Falcons finally transitioned to an under-center offense last weekend that saw them finally utilize the play-action game to their advantage. While it paid dividends last weekend, the offense failed to recapture the same spark, as the downfield passing attack was nowhere to be found.

Zac Robinson's scheme was bad enough when Penix was starting, but it looks even worse with Cousins in the lineup. Calls for Raheem Morris' job have persisted, but the loss made it clear that the second-year OC is the coach who needs to be fired. And they need to move on as soon as possible.

Father Time has affected him in more ways than one

The big concern with Cousins is the obvious limitations he has at this stage in his career. The $180 million man will turn 38 by the start of next season, and his torn Achilles sufferedin 2023 managed to rid the veteran signal-caller of any semblance of mobility he had left (which wasn't much anyways).

However, that lack of mobility has made it even harder to ignite the offense. At this point is physically incapable of escaping the pocket, and he was unable to diagnose the pressure Aaron Glenn and Steve Wilks' defense brought, which made it even harder for him to run the offense against the Jets.

The wide receiver room is a serious problem

With London again inactive due to his PCL sprain, the bandaged receiver room was being held together by scraps. Without London, KhaDarrel Hodge, and Casey Washington, Darnell Mooney and David Sills V were the ones leading a receiver room that has perhaps the worst depth in the NFL.

They signed K.J. Osborn earlier this week, but decided to activate both Dylan Drummond and Deven Thompkins over him for some reason. A wideout who's familiar with Cousins would have helped, as the continued drop problems in the WR room turned out to be the reason why the Falcons lost today.

The Falcons have to address quarterback this offseason

Michael Penix Jr. will miss the next 9-12 months rehabbing his partial ACL tear, meaning that Raheem Morris and company will have to consider insurance options this offseason. The Michigan State product has an out in his deal this offseason, and he's making it clear he's not a viable NFL starter.

There's a real chance that Penix will miss all of 2026, and if that's the case, a full season of Captain Kirk would be the worst possible outcome for this team. There are several signal-callers that would be better short-term insurance options, and Cousins certainly isn't one of them anymore.