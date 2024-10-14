4 Observations from Kirk Cousins' Week 6 performance vs. Carolina Panthers
By Nick Halden
2. Cousins was in a funk early on
The first few throws of this game looked like the rusty Kirk Cousin we watched the first two weeks of the season. Not on the same page with receivers and staring down his throws Cousins was shaky early on. Zac Robinson did a great job getting the veteran out of an early funk and turning in what was at the end of the night another great performance.
Give Kirk credit for protecting the football and weathering early struggles. The one concern here is why the Falcons didn't do a better job of coming out strong with extra days to prepare. Robinson adjusted well but those changes should have been how the Falcons came out on offense.
The quarterback's game completely changed when Tyler Allgeier and Bijan Robinson were leaned on getting drives started. Carolina's run defense is far from one of the better units and Atlanta's gameplan should have been to take advantage early and allow Cousins to settle in.
While it didn't cost the Falcons it was still odd the team came out relying on the veteran as heavily as they did. This isn't a game Cousins needed to have a hot start.