PFF just dropped an article ranking the top 101 NFL players from the 2025 season, and it's gross to look at. The top 19 players were just revealed and Bijan Robinson was expected to be top 10, ideally top five after a record-breaking season, but instead, he came in at a disrespectful 18th place, and that's just the tip of the iceberg.

We have three other Falcons player rankings to complain about too. Let's start with Drake London, who came in at No. 51. London is slotted directly behind Nico Collins, and much further behind George Pickens. Compared to other wide receivers, this ranking is insane.

Nico Collins produced his worst yards per game rate in his last three seasons and barely surpassed 1,100 yards over 15 games this season. London, on the other hand, was elite during his limited opportunity as the Dirty Birds' only productive pass-catching weapon for the majority of the season.

Through just 12 games, London produced 919 yards on 68 receptions and seven touchdowns. He was better in almost every metric, and it's hard to understand what PFF was looking at.

PFF goofs their top 101 2025 NFL players list big-time with disrespectful placement of 4 Falcons players

If this list were based on career and not just 2025, I'd start a revolt that Pickens is so high. After his 2025 season, it's safe to say the Georgia product out-produced London on every level, but placing London behind Collins at 51 is criminal.

Another interesting one is Kyle Pitts at 88, who should be lucky to be on the list. If you're a Pitts truther, you're probably not happy with me right now, but he really didn't have that great of a year. Sure, his one-month stretch without London in the lineup was elite, but outside of that, he was mediocre at best.

I've covered his season through multiple articles already, so I'll refrain from doing it again, but his 2025 season wasn't elite by any means. This placement is a gift from PFF. He is slotted directly in front of Davante Adams, who hauled in a league-leading 14 touchdowns and had more yards per game despite dealing with injuries.

Funnily enough, Pitts is actually four spots above Justin Jefferson. I bet no one expected that this time last year. Another way I know this list is a sham is that Chris Olave is all the way back at 97. He produced just as many yards as Collins, way more touchdowns, and 29 more receptions. I won't argue that duo, but the fact that Pitts is well above Olave is a joke. Falcons fans need to be thankful for this one.

The final Falcon who was outside the top 20 was Chris Lindstrom at No. 29. I'm good with this despite a couple of jokers ahead of him. Lindstrom is an all-time great Falcons guard, and should be treated as such.

He has played in four straight Pro-Bowls and has four consecutive second-team All-Pro nominations. He's as good a guard as they come, and Falcons fans don't appreciate him enough. Oh by the way, he's missed one game over the last six seasons. No. 29 is a great spot for Lindstrom even though he struggled in giving up pressures.

Let's summarize: London and Bijan (after finishing fourth on OPOY voting) were grossly disrespected, Pitts' placement was a little generous, and Lindstrom's spot made the most sense. That's not horrible all things considered, but this team needs to get more respect, especially from the media.