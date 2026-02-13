Zac Robinson's delusional Bijan Robinson comments have Falcons fans rioting

There is a reason that Zac Robinson isn't the offensive coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons anymore. Let me rephrase, there are countless reasons Falcons fans turned on him, including his insistence to run the pistol formation while Michael Penix Jr. was starting and his vanilla offensive gameplan.

Thankfully, the 39-year-old is no longer in Atlanta, as he followed Raheem Morris out the door when Kevin Stefanski was hired. Since then, he landed with the division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where's he's taken no time to make Falcons fans hate him even more than he did when he was here.

His opening presser with the Bucs had fans eating out of the palm of his hand, which is a lesson the Dirty Birds learned the hard way. And he didn't waste any time throwing chop shots at the Falcons on the way out, by comparing Bucky Irving's skillset to Bijan Robinson's, which is beyond disrespectful.

New OC Zac Robinson on Bucky Irving:



“I see Bucky Irving in a very similar light to Bijan Robinson with what he can do in the passing game.”



“There’s not a run concept that he can’t run.” pic.twitter.com/PXELJKZgUI — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) February 10, 2026

Let me preface this by saying that Irving is a damn good running back. He's probably in the top 10 RBs in football, and you could argue he's a borderline top five back. Purely from a talent standpoint, Bijan Robinson is the most gifted running back in football who boasts a once in a generation skillset. After all, he did break the franchise record for scrimmage yards in 2025.

Zac Robinson is proving the Falcons were right not to bring him back

Obviously, you should come to expect coaches to praise their players, but there has to be a line within reason. Nobody actively believes that Irving can even hold a candle to Bijan, except the man who is going from coaching one to the other and has to find a way to compare the two rival running backs.

The Falcons already hate the Bucs enough, but this is icing on the cake. Not only is Baker Mayfield throwing chop shots at Stefanski in typical Baker fashion, his OC is a guy who is the NFL equivalent of a doormat who is only receiving play-calling opportunities because he used to work with Sean McVay.

But now that he's left McVay, he's been forced to sink or swim, and he's sunk. Not only did Robinson coach a mediocre offense despite being equipped with elite talent, he (like Morris) refused to take accountability for those struggles, even when everyone with a pulse knew he was the one to blame.

They were both glorified cheerleaders for an underachieving unit, and he never came close to meeting expectations during his time in Atlanta. Now that he's cheerleading again with the Falcons' biggest rival, he is disrespecting the Hall of Fame talent who is the reason he wasn't fired midseason.