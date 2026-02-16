New bold prediction has Bijan Robinson snapping a historic NFL streak in 2026

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson has already established himself as one of the best players in the the NFL, but there’s a belief that he’s about to take things to another level in 2026. Entering his fourth season, Robinson has a new head coach in Kevin Stefanski. One reporter thinks Stefanski can help the running back do something that hasn’t happened in a while.

In a recent ESPN piece, making some way-too-early predictions about the 2026 season, Jeremy Fowler predicted that Robinson will win next season’s MVP Award. That would be a special feat, because a quarterback has won the award in each of the last 13 years.

Bijan Robinson is an early favorite to win the 2026 NFL MVP award

The last running back to take home the award was Adrian Peterson in 2012; he was also the last non-quarterback to win the honor. It took Peterson 2,097 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns, 217 receiving yards and an additional touchdown, as well as the Minnesota Vikings going 10-6 and making the playoffs.

Fowler believes Robinson is capable of having that kind of season, pointing out that the running back has already been extremely productive in his young career. He’ll now be paired with a coach who loves to lean on a good run game, and that could result in a special year for Robinson and the Falcons.

"Maybe Raheem Morris was right in saying that Robinson is the league's best player. He's truly breathtaking, and another season of 2,000-plus total yards will give voters something to think about -- especially if Atlanta makes a playoff push. Robinson should prove impactful in Kevin Stefanski's wide-zone system." Jeremy Fowler (ESPN)

Again, if Robinson can pull that off, it’d be the first time a position other than a quarterback has won since 2012. 13 straight wins by a single position is the longest streak in NFL history, and with the special spotlight on quarterbacks in today’s NFL landscape, it’s hard to see that changing any time soon. It would take an extremely special year from a player and his team.

Could Robinson be that player? Possibly. The running back has significantly improved each season, finishing his third year with 1,478 rushing yards and 820 receiving yards — both career highs. If he can take another leap, and Atlanta can develop into contenders, he should be in MVP discussions.