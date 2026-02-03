4 players who could ditch the Falcons to follow Raheem Morris to San Francisco

The San Francisco 49ers announced that they are hiring former Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris as their new defensive coordinator.

Morris will replace Robert Saleh, who was hired as the new head coach of the Tennessee Titans shortly after the Falcons' hire of Kevin Stefanski.

This means there will be plenty of interest from the 49ers in adding Falcons' free agents, or possibly trading for a player or two.

4 players who could abandon the Falcons for their old head coach Raheem Morris

Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE

The 49ers' pass rush was absolutely awful last season -- who would've ever thought the Falcons would best them by 37 sacks?

While they will get Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams back, there is still a lot of questions with their unit. Adding Arnold Ebiketie is a low-risk, high-reward move that will help Morris turn another pass rush around in 2026.

Leonard Floyd, EDGE

The 49ers may push for a reunion with veteran Leonard Floyd to help bolster their pass rush.

Just one year ago, they released the former Georgia Bulldog to save money. Morris quickly picked him up and while he had one of his least productive seasons on the stat sheet, he was still a solid player who can help any team. He can help bring along his fellow Bulldog, Williams.

Dee Alford, CB

Dee Alford had perhaps the biggest bounce-back season of any Falcon in 2025. One year removed from a disastrous season, the slot cornerback was one of the unsung heroes of the defense. He was an intelligent piece who made big plays when it mattered most (just ask Baker Mayfield).

The 49ers do have a young slot corner in Upton Stout, but having Alford's versatility and depth provided is important.

Jessie Bates III, S

Hot take: Jessie Bates III's roster spot is not guaranteed in 2026; the veteran safety had a down year and could net the Falcons a solid return on the trade market.

The 49ers have a massive need on the backend and you have to believe that Morris' respect for Bates will have him pushing the front office to make a splash move by trading for him, which would save the Falcons some money.

Obviously, the Falcons won't let him go for nothing; they need a premium draft pick. Their lack of picks could play a factor in the decision, as well. The Falcons also need a way to replace him. Fortunately, the draft is deep at the position and Billy Bowman Jr. could move to safety.