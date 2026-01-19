4 surprising Browns players who could be following Kevin Stefanski to Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons decided to go with experience by hiring former Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski as their new head man.

Of course, any time a new coach comes in, many new players (and coaches) will follow. Familiarity is a huge thing in the NFL; coaches love to bring in players they know.

Stefanski has worked with many players over his career and here are a few of them that could become the newest Dirty Birds.

Keep an eye on these Browns players as Kevin Stefanski looks to build his Falcons' roster

TE David Njoku

Kyle Pitts had a great fifth season in the NFL. However, his inconsistencies and expiring contract make his future in Atlanta uncertain. If they want to keep him, they will franchise tag him.

But if they don't, then eyes move to David Njoku -- Stefanski's long-time tight end.

Njoku had a down year with 33 catches for 293 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games. He is a starting-caliber player without an exorbitant price tag.

RB Jerome Ford

Tyler Allgeier will likely search for a starting job in free agency with his expiring contract. The Falcons need to find a new backup, which must come in free agency or with their limited draft capital.

Jerome Ford isn't the physical runner that Allgeier is, but rather a home-run hitter who has capabilities as a runner and receiver.

Much like the rest of the Browns' offense, Ford had a down year in 2025. However, he had 1,132 and 790 yards from scrimmage the prior two seasons.

WR Jerry Jeudy

It is no secret that the Dirty Birds must reconstruct their wide receiver room behind Drake London. Darnell Mooney will likely be released, and the rest of the group are backup players, at best.

Jerry Jeudy is a possible trade candidate. Landing him on his current contract would only incur a cap hit of $6.8 million. That said, he has had problems with drops throughout his career, something no Falcons fan wants to watch.

CB Denzel Ward

Mike Hughes has been solid for the Falcons, but you can certainly get better opposite A.J. Terrell.

Denzel Ward is a possible cap casualty for the Browns. He has been one of the league's top cornerbacks over the past eight seasons, especially when it comes to forcing turnovers. He has hauled in 18 interceptions.

Of course, landing him cost a lot of money, but money the Falcons can find by releasing Kirk Cousins and Mooney.