The Atlanta Falcons are 4-7 entering Week 13 and are in absolute shambles. Coming off an embarrassing five-game losing streak, it's now or never for the Falcons to jump back into the NFC South race after the streak was snapped against the Saints in Week 12.

After the dust settled on the road with a 24-10 win over their bitter NFC South rivals last weekend, we had an opportunity to see who deserves more and less playing time across Atlanta's final six games of the season.

As the Dirty Birds travel to New Jersey to take on the New York Jets later today, these four players earned a longer leash in Week 13.

4 players who deserve more snaps for the Falcons in Week 13 against the Jets

Brandon Dorlus, DT

The second-year Falcon has come out of nowhere to lead a strong Atlanta pass-rush in sacks. Although his production has skyrocketed, his snap percentage hasn't. For some reason, Dorlus still played only 53% of the time in Week 12, despite being the Falcons' most productive pass rusher.

Whatever defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich has to do to get the Oregon product on the field more often, it must be done. Dorlus has been a key piece of this the defensive turnaround, and he deserves to be treated like it, especially now that Zach Harrison is on IR.

Leonard Floyd, EDGE

The 33-year-old Georgia product is no spring chicken, but he has enjoyed a strong career. Floyd has 8.5+ sacks each of the last five seasons across three teams, but has played significantly less this season due to the emergence of first-round rookies Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr.

In Week 12, Floyd played 53% of the snaps, but recorded a quarterback hit and knocked down a pass. The veteran may not be in his prime anymore, but he certainly deserves more of an opportunity with his track record.

La'Cale London, DT

The undrafted free agent has been quiet throughout his tenure in the NFL, until this season. Despite playing just seven games, and 32% of the snaps, London has three sacks, all of which have come within the last three games.

According to Pro Football Focus, the 28-year-old's 68.1 PFF grade ranks 34th among all defensive tackles, and has been on a hot streak recently. With how he's been playing, he should easily get more snaps over aging DT David Onyemata.

WR Darnell Mooney

For some reason, Darnell Mooney hasn't caught on to this edition of the Atlanta Falcons. After nearly 1,000 receiving yards last year, Mooney's production has fallen off a cliff, and so has his snap count in Week 12, but still impressed with Kirk Cousins starting.

Mooney played just 66% of snaps against the Saints, but caught three passes for 74 yards and a touchdown. He's clearly needed without star receiver Drake London in the lineup, but should be targeted more, as for the pass game to return to form, the 28-year-old must be involved more often.