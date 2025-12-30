4 winners (and 3 losers) from the Falcons upset win over LA Rams

There are so many ways you can take this upset win over the playoff-bound Los Angeles Rams. On one hand, the Falcons dominated for much of the game, but on the other, they stalled out in the second half and nearly blew it.

Nevertheless, Raheem Morris has led his team to three straight wins after a mid-season lull that ultimately doomed them.

Here are some winners and losers from what was a thrilling win over a great Rams teams.

Falcons winners and losers from their seventh win of the season

Winner: Bijan Robinson

Bijan Robinson has saved his best for when all of the eyes are on him. After having a 238-yard, one-touchdown performance against the Bills in his last Monday Night Football game, the superstar gained 129 yards with two touchdowns during this week's edition.

BIJAN ROBINSON 93 YARDS!



LARvsATL on ESPN/ABC

Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN App pic.twitter.com/OTqGarUX9F — NFL (@NFL) December 30, 2025

There isn't much else you can say about him. He has a real case for being the NFL's best player.

Loser: Passing game

The passing game hasn't shown up this year and that only continued against the Rams.

Kirk Cousins went 13-for-20 for 126 yards and a touchdown. He didn't take a sack, but also got away with numerous dangerous passes. On the receiving side, only five players caught a pass, with David Sills V, Darnell Mooney, and Robinson leading the team with 37, 35, and 34 yards, respectively.

Drake London and Kyle Pitts combined for three catches for 20 yards.

Winner: A.J. Terrell Jr.

A.J. Terrell was coming off two rough games, having to defend Mike Evans and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Things did not get easier this week, having to defend the league's hottest receiver, Puka Nacua.

Terrell got physical and frustrated Nacua all game long. The superstar receiver finished with five catches for 47 yards and a touchdown. You also have to credit him for pulling off one of the best individual efforts to pull Nacua's arm back after Puka made one of the best individual efforts.

He held his own against the other receivers, especially when it came to forcing fourth downs.

He also tied for second on the team with seven tackles, to go with two passes defensed.

Loser: Marquice Williams

Marquice Williams' special teams unit has played better in recent weeks, but they nearly blew that game. The coaching on that side of the ball has been abysmal and there is no reason he shouldn't have been fired by now.

BLOCKED! JARED VERSE TAKES IT ALL THE WAY BACK FOR SIX!



LARvsATL on ESPN/ABC

Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN App pic.twitter.com/4NQmlP4wy7 — NFL (@NFL) December 30, 2025

We saw what firing a special teams coordinator can do on the other side of the field. You could argue this team would be heading to the playoffs if they had replaced the coordinator.

Winner: Jessie Bates III & Xavier Watts

The Falcons' safety duo had a night to remember. They combined for 12 tackles, four pass breakups, three interceptions, 66 return yards, and a touchdown (and nearly a second). They made plays all night long.

JESSIE BATES III PICK-6



LARvsATL on ESPN/ABC

Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN App pic.twitter.com/v0tdpjZb88 — NFL (@NFL) December 30, 2025

Watts is now tied for second in the NFL in interceptions with five, to go with Bates' three.

Loser: More pain as a Falcons fan

On a small scale, watching a multi-touchdown lead disappear gave us all flashbacks. Last time they had that happen was on that fateful day nearly a decade ago.

But on a larger scale, if both the Falcons and Bucs win their final game of the season, the Falcons will be in a three-way tie for the top of the division. Unfortunately, they still fall short of the playoffs because they were swept by the Panthers.

That overtime loss against the Panthers weeks ago could end up being the difference this season.

Winner: Carolina Panthers

The Panthers' shot of winning the NFC South just improved dramatically. Now, they could end up winning the division even if they lose Saturday's game against Tampa Bay.

In other words, the Panthers can clinch their ticket to the playoffs, or the Falcons can clinch the Panthers' ticket.

On a funny note, the two teams playing the best in the division, the Falcons and Saints, are the only ones eliminated.