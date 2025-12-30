Troy Aikman just dropped a head-turning Bijan Robinson comparison on MNF

While the Atlanta Falcons shockingly lead the Los Angeles Rams, it's come with a record-breaking night for Bijan Robinson on primetime. The third-year back broke the franchise record for most scrimmage yards in a single season, and isn't far off from approaching Saquon Barkley's 2024 total.

He is a generational talent in every definiton of the word, and no fan will be questioning that after this performance. And that led legendary NFL QB and Monday Night Football commentator Troy Aikman to commend the 23-year-old as a gold jacket-caliber despite having played with some elite backs in his career.

""I played with one of the game's greats in Emmitt Smith, and we talked about Barry Sanders, and I don't know that I've ever thought someone compared with him the way Bijan Robinson does. But he's special." " Troy Aikman on Bijan Robinson

Aikman mentioned both his ex-teammate Emmitt Smith and Barry Sanders in the same breath as Bijan, but still believes his sheer talent stands alone. And he's right, we have never seen anyone come close to the stratosphere of what Atlanta's lead back has the ability to do with the ball in his hands.

Every football fan with a pulse knows Bijan Robinson is a gold jacket player

The 2023 first-round pick has taken the league by storm since entering the NFL, but still manages to get even more dangerous with each passing game. His elusiveness is second to none, and Bijan's ability as both a rusher and a receiver have him leading the league in scrimmage yards this season.

The Texas standout torched the Rams' defense all evening long, but his biggest play came on a 93-yard rushing touchdown that put the Dirty Birds up 21-0 in the second quarter, which marked the longest play from scrimmage of the season after his 81-yard-rush on MNF in Week 6 didn't hold up.

The Falcons' offense has been ignited since being eliminated from playoff contention, and Bijan is the main reason why. He's also one of Kirk Cousins' go-to options in the passing game, as he also scored the opening touchdown of the game through the air, which makes the fact he's never appeared in the playoffs a travesty.

The Falcons' offense comes with no shortage of elite talent, but like Aikman said, Bijan is the one who stands alone. And that just means they have to give him a blank check to ensure he retires in red and black, as if they don't, it'll be a decision they'll more than likely live to regret.