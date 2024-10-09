5 Atlanta Falcons who should be on the hot seat heading into Week 6
By Nick Halden
3. Kaden Elliss
The Atlanta Falcons defense goes as the safety duo of Justin Simmons and Jessie Bates allows them to. A.J. Terrell, Dee Alford, and Mikes Hughes have all had great moments as well but far too much is being asked of Atlanta's secondary due to a lack of pass rush. This brings us to the second level of the Atlanta defense and Kaden Elliss.
The backer seems to always be a step slow and either finishing the play a beat too late or out of position altogether. With the losses of Troy Andersen and Nate Landman the struggles from the position group have been glaring. Perhaps it is time to consider using Elliss as a pass rusher more often and not putting the struggling defender consistently in the middle of the field.
It is hard to believe Elliss could be anything but an upgrade and with the pending returns of Landman and Andersen the Falcons could fill the veteran's role. Whether it is an improvement in play or putting the backer into a different position something must change. The level of play is going mostly ignored thanks to Atlanta's pass rush catching the heat.