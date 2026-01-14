5 best Falcons' head coaching candidates after shocking Mike Tomlin firing

This coaching cycle has been the definition of insane. What once looked like a barren market without a Ben Johnson-type candidate has suddenly become one of the best in NFL history.

It has started (and possibly ended) with the departure of 75% of the AFC North's head coaches: Kevin Stefanski, John Harbaugh, and, most recently, Mike Tomlin.

A few years ago, if you had told anyone that the Dirty Birds would have a shot at any one of those guys, they would've laughed in your face. But here we are.

There is a lot to sort through when it comes to Arthur Blank's big decision, but here is an educated guess at his priority list.

Falcons are focused on these head coach candidates in 2026

1. John Harbaugh

Two years ago, Blank interviewed Jim Harbaugh twice before the Chargers hired him. Whether Blank passed on him or he passed on them doesn't matter. What does matter is that the owner has seen him and his older brother lead some of the most successful teams over the past two decades.

At this point, it is all about finding an experienced head coach who knows how to create a winning culture, and Harbaugh is exactly that.

We have interviewed John Harbaugh for our head coach opening https://t.co/HrWCGLH2Au pic.twitter.com/hcX15yFhGh — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 12, 2026

He has won the most road playoff games in NFL history and has won a Super Bowl. He also led the Ravens to countless postseason appearances. He is at the top of their list.

2. Mike Tomlin

Mike Tomlin's departure from the Steelers was another example of "you have to see it before you can believe it." It is hard to imagine the black and gold being led by anyone else, but that will be the case in 2026.

Fans need to read the fine print when criticizing Tomlin for the Steelers' long postseason losing streak. Mason Rudolph and an aged Ben Roethlisberger, Russell Wilson, and Aaron Rodgers have led them at quarterback—not exactly ideal.

Yes, that is partially his fault, but there is no denying that he has elevated his team each year. The Falcons would love to have him.

3. Kevin Stefanski

Considering how bad the Browns have been these past few years, it is easy to forget that Kevin Stefanski has won AP Coach of the Year two times in six seasons.

There is no shortage of respect around the league for Stefanski. He has been through the wringer in Cleveland. He was hampered by the bold trade for Deshaun Watson that blew up in the franchise's face and never wanted Shedeur Sanders.

A change of scenery could get his career back on track.

4. Klint Kubiak

While it certainly seems like the Falcons are trending toward hiring a coach with previous head coaching experience, if they change direction, Klint Kubiak will be at the top of the list.

Kubiak has led a successful, sometimes maddening, Seahawks offense this season. His scheme is predicated on running the ball, which fits perfectly with an offense that features Bijan Robinson.

He also knows what it takes to be a head man with his father, Gary, being a Super Bowl-winning coach.

Plus, wouldn't it be nice to see Kubiak beat up on the Saints after they let him go last year after their regime change?

5. Mike McDaniel

Matt Ryan would be the main player in this hire. His former offensive assistant has had plenty of success as a head coach, leading the Miami Dolphins to the playoffs in his first two seasons before Tua Tagovailoa set him baco.

Mike McDaniel is seen as an offensive mastermind with a unique personality. While it wouldn't be the most popular hire, it would be one with major upside, especially if you can pair his offense with an improving defense.

Nevertheless, the best-case scenario would be hiring him as an offensive coordinator.