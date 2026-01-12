Falcons are preparing for harsh John Harbaugh reality with polarizing new interview

The Atlanta Falcons thought they were in a good spot to hire John Harbaugh, but that's not the case. Not only does Arthur Blank want him in Atlanta, he would be the perfect fit for a franchise amid an eight-year playoff drought, but it remains to be seen if he'll even accept an interview with the Falcons.

CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones reported the Falcons are beside the New York Giants atop Harbaugh's list, which is a good sign for their interview hopes. However, that's it for good news, as the belief is that the Super Bowl-winning head coach desires full control and QB stability with his new team.

The Dirty Birds just made the hire of Matt Ryan to their front office official, and they're inching closer to hiring a GM on top of their QB woes. They also have a clear vision for the franchise going forward, so for as good of a job the 64-year-old would do in helping this team compete in the NFC South, this marriage clearly wouldn't work.

Falcons are pivoting to Kevin Stefanski now that their John Harbaugh hopes are fading

Now that hiring Harbaugh looks increasingly unlikely, the Falcons are turning their attention to another former AFC North head coach in Kevin Stefanski. It was reported that the front office was expected to sit down with him shortly after his firing, and they finally made that happen yesterday.

We have interviewed Kevin Stefanski for our head coach opening https://t.co/wb5qFI3Lzb pic.twitter.com/1Mm0AI23SU — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 11, 2026

The Falcons interviewed Stefanski on Sunday afternoon, and many believe that he could emerge as a leading candidate now that Harbaugh could be out of the picture. Blank seems to prefer experienced head coaching candidates and the 43-year-old is one of the better experienced coaches available.

The two-time Coach of the Year dragged awful Browns teams to the playoffs, but they also went 8-26 across the last two seasons. By the end of his time in Cleveland, it had become clear a breakup was best for both sides, as the rift between Stefanski and ownership grew because of Shedeur Sanders.

Stefanski never seemed to be on board with drafting Sanders, and was openly critical of him despite having a promising rookie year. Yes, Michael Penix Jr. is a different story because of his first-round price tag and injury history, but the Falcons need to hire someone to work with Penix to develop him.

The roster (and offense) also have a lot of talent for him to work with, and Stefanski clearly knows how to assemble a strong coaching staff. For as good of an offensive mind as he is, it's unclear if the risks of hiring him over a first-time head coach out-weigh the rewards now that Harbaugh is a pipe dream.