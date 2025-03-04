5 combine superstars the Falcons will target in 2025 NFL Draft

Kicking off the NFL Draft hype, the Combine plays a huge part of every offseason. It gives us a chance to look closely at the skillsets of the next wave of pro talent.

While there is a debate on how much each drill matters when it comes to projecting future success, it doesn't hurt to show off your speed, leaps, and power. Every year we see unbelievable feats in the forty-yard dash, broad, vertical, etc.

Now that the Combine has concluded, let's look at the best performers who the Atlanta Falcons will have keen interest in come late April.

Combine performers who fit best with the Atlanta Falcons

Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon

As the tight end leader in the forty-yard dash, Terrance Ferguson's name stands out. His size and speed combination makes him an intriguing prospect in a deep tight end class. He also showed solid power on the sled so there might be some untapped potential as a blocker.

The Falcons might be looking for Kyle Pitts' replacement, even if he returns for the final year of his rookie contract. Ferguson gives them a receiving option to pair with Charlie Woerner post-2025.

Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

Nick Emmanwori helped himself more than anyone during the Combine. The six-foot-three, 220-pound safety put up incredible numbers in the forty-yard dash (4.38), ten-yard split (1.49), vertical (43"), and broad (11'6") -- in other words, he was outstanding in every drill he participated in.

The Falcons need a complement to Jessie Bates; someone who can roll into the box and be an extra linebacker -- Emmanwori can do that

Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

The early headlines were generated by Maxwell Hairston running a blazing 4.28 forty. The Kentucky cornerback needed a quick time to counteract his slight five-foot-eleven, 183-pound frame.

Head coach Raheem Morris has shown a willingness to play smaller corners outside. Hairston's speed makes him a strong fit for this defense but we will have to see if he falls far enough to land him in the second round.

James Pearce Jr. EDGE, Tennessee

James Pearce Jr. made his name known in the forty-yard dash running a wide receiver-like 4.47 along with a 1.56 ten-yard split. For someone who stands six-foot-five and weighs nearly 250 pounds, that is quite the feat.

The Falcons will be commonly linked to any pass rusher over the next couple of months. They have a massive need off the edge and landing the Tennessee defender would bring some hope to the lackluster defense.

Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

On the surface, Derrick Harmon's 4.95 forty-yard dash and 1.74 ten-yard split aren't impressive, but when you consider that he is six-foot-five, 313 pounds it quickly becomes impressive.

Obviously, a forty has little impact on a defensive tackle's ability; you don't often see one running forty yards in one gasp. However, it shows his athleticism is beyond expectations. In addition, his ten-yard split says a lot about his burst.

The Falcons could use Harmon's beef, even after investing in the position last year.