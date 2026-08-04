5 things you may have missed from the Falcons' fifth practice of training camp

After a day off on Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons embarked on their fifth day of training camp yesterday morning, but it also marked their first practice where the pads came on. And pads-on practices are a different game, so it was the longest, and most physically grueling session we've seen this summer.

When the pads came on, the quarterback news followed. Tua Tagovailoa returned to 11-on-11s and Michael Penix Jr. had his best practice session of training camp, so the arrow is pointing up after some brutal QB woes last week--but Week 2 of training camp added another wrinkle to the intrigue.

Given it was the Falcons' first practice in pads, Monday offered plenty of intriguing storylines and things that may have gotten lost in the shuffle of the strong quarterback day--and these are the five storylines that stand out:

What are the biggest storylines from Day 5 of Falcons training camp?

Jeff Ulbrich returned to practice

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich has been away from the team for the first week of training camp due to personal reasons. Ulbrich's wife, Christina passed away on Sunday after a battle with cancer, and it's really good to see him back at practice given what he's going through in his personal life.

This defense (and team) has stood behind him and his family in this trying time, and A.J. Terrell said this while addressing the media last week:

"We miss him. We're praying for him as a team. Hopefully we get to see him next week so we can put our arms around him."

It's clear to see that this team loves Ulbrich, and embraced his return-- which should be a reminder that some things are bigger than football.

The pads coming on had some negative repercussions

The unfortunate part about pads-on football is that the injury bug has started to follow. ESPN's Marc Raimondi reported that OT Wanya Morris and DT Da'Shawn Hand left practice early with apparent injuries--but Morris' knee injury doesn't appear serious, as he walked into the locker room on his own.

Falcons OT Wanya Morris left practice after having his right lower leg treated. Doesn’t seem major and walked off on his own into the locker room. — Joe Patrick (@JoePatrick) August 3, 2026

He was reportedly seen later on in practice without his helmet, where he was donning a right knee brace and looked a little hobbled. As for Hand, we know little about the injury and the severity of which has yet to be determined. Hopefully the Falcons will be in the clear in the near future.

The Harold Perkins Jr. renaissance is here

Harold Perkins Jr. took first-team reps during the last Falcons' practice session on Saturday, and Monday was more of the same. The linebacker rotation has continued, which has seen both Perkins and fellow rookie Kendal Daniels push incumbent LB2 Christian Harris for additional snaps.

Per The AJC's Daniel Flick, the sixth-round rookie again took snaps as a first-team LB, where he reportedly got a "good mix" with Harris. And considering his versatility to step into the role Kaden Elliss left behind, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Perk starting by the start of the season.

Avieon Terrell is starting to turn things around

To say things have not gone according to plan for second-round cornerback Avieon Terrell this summer would be an understatement. He's mainly been working with the second and third-team defense and has struggled in coverage at points--and penalties have also been an issue for him.

However, Monday was a turning point for A.J. Terrell's little brother. Not only did he take second-team reps on the outside and first-team reps in the nickel, but this was also his best performance in team sessions, which saw him both excel in coverage and record some nice stuffs in run defense.

His tight coverage led to a coverage sack for Cameron Thomas on one play, and it feels like he's getting better with each passing practice.

The right tackle competition is looking murky

With Jawaan Taylor still on active/PUP, the Dirty Birds have some brutal options at right tackle. Michael Jerrell, seventh-round rookie Ethan Onianwa, and Brandon Walton all took first-team reps at RT during Monday's practice session--though Jerrell has taken most of the reps with Taylor sidelined

It seems like Onianwa is starting to make his way up the depth chart, Thankfully Kevin Stefanski described Taylor's injury as not serious, as until he returns, there aren't many great options to man the right side.