Avieon Terrell’s slow start may hand Falcons veteran one final lifeline

Saying it hasn't exactly been the best start to the offseason for Avieon Terrell would be a major understatement. There have been high expectations for the man the Atlanta Falcons selected in second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, but this offseason has been a slower start than we anticipated.

Terrell missed time due to an undisclosed injury, and once he was able to return to the field, the Falcons eased him back into action. He lined up with the third-team defense during mandatory minicamp, but this is nothing to worry about, especially with how he turned a corner in minicamp.

Atlanta is making sure to give A.J. Terrell's younger brother the rookie treatment. They see him as a long-term piece in their secondary who should see more first-team reps during training camp, but seeing their prized rookie stumble out of the gate is giving an important veteran one final lifeline.

Mike Hughes may still have a role in the Falcons' starting lineup

When the Falcons drafted Terrell, the belief was that he would be Mike Hughes' long-term replacement within the secondary. Whether that meant on the boundary or in the nickel is to be determined, but the slower he starts, the more time that Hughes will have a grip on a starting CB job.

After a down year in 2025, the former first-round pick has been the subject of growing trade speculation this offseason, and some have started to label him as a potential cut candidate as a cap casualty. But Terrell is starting to make it clear why the Dirty Birds should still keep Hughes around.

Like Terrell, Mike Hughes has the versatility to play in the nickel or on the outside if need be, and that's important. Atlanta just signed him to a three-year contract extension last offseason, so he should be in their short-term plans even if they don't see him as a long-term starter with the Terrell brothers.

If the Dirty Birds were to move on from the 29-year-old, they would have to start either Billy Bowman Jr. or Sydney Brown in the nickel if the Clemson product plays on the outside. Bowman is coming off of a torn Achilles and has yet to take the practice field, and Brown will split time between CB and S.

Last season made it clear that the UCF product isn't suitable to be the Falcons' CB2, but is a plenty qualified CB3. He was a turnstile in coverage last year, but the cornerback play was much worse when he was off the field after he suffered a season-ending injury compared to when he was still playing.

In the modern NFL, you can never have too much cornerback depth, and while Avieon Terrell's slow start is nothing to worry about, training camp hasn't even started yet. However, it's confirmed the Falcons still have a place for Mike Hughes in 2026 and there is no incentive to trade him.