Michael Penix Jr. just confirmed the Falcons were right to sign Tua Tagovailoa

The logic behind the Atlanta Falcons' decision to sign Tua Tagovailoa in free agency feels pretty obvious. Michael Penix Jr. was coming off of his third ACL tear in the last seven seasons and didn't feel comfortable with his injury history, so this new regime made sure to bring in some insurance.

They wanted a starting quarterback in case Penix wasn't ready for the start of the season, and now that he may not be cleared for full contact another four weeks, it seems like that'll be the case. But in the event he was cleared, the Falcons saw Tua as someone who would push him for the starting job.

Atlanta was ready to embark on a quarterback battle between the two once training camp started, but those hopes were quickly dashed by injury. Penix Jr. is still weeks away from being ready for 11-on-11s, and despite Tagovailoa's back issue, they should feel lucky that they have insurance in hand.

Tua Tagovailoa is going to make the Michael Penix Jr. news sting less

The 28-year-old isn't at 100% just yet, but went through a walkthrough period at half-speed on Friday, which is more than his competition can currently handle. Kevin Stefanski said he should be a full go "sooner rather than later", and we're already seeing him take on more and more during each practice.

Had they not signed Tagovailoa, the Dirty Birds would've been stuck with Cooper Rush and Jack Strand taking first-team reps in 11-on-11s while Penix focuses on his ACL recovery. And while he's been taking part in 7-on-7 and individual drills, they have a viable QB1 option to step in in the interim.

And as far as track record goes, Tua Tagovailoa is overqualified to be a backup and obviously deserves to start. He's not that far removed from leading the NFL in passing yards in 2023, and he also led the league with a 72.9% completion rate in 2024 before the wheels fell off in Miami last year.

His career-high 15 interceptions in 2025 were the second-most in the NFL, but the change of scenery will help him. Stefanski's offense values timing and accuracy--and he's a better fit for that than a healthy Penix. So this signing went from a doomsday injury scenario to the inevitable outcome.

Between an elite group of weapons and a strong offensive line, Tua Tagovailoa has everything he needs to turn his career around with the Falcons. So as long as Michael Penix Jr. is not cleared, Atlanta should be lucky they have a viable starting quarterback on the roster until he's at full strength.