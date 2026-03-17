A.J. Brown trade chatter may force Falcons into uncomfortable Drake London decision

The A.J. Brown trade rumors have gone on for what feels like forever, probably because it has. The discord between Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles has been a highly-publicized storyline all season long, but apparently, the Eagles' asking price in trade negotiations is one that nobody will want to pay.

However, the Los Angeles Rams have reportedly been kicking the tires on acquiring the 29-year-old, which is an interesting approach when a younger, arguably better WR could be available if the Atlanta Falcons' negotiations on a long-term contract extension with Drake London continue to go south.

But until London is officially made available, the Rams are looking at other alternatives, which includes a major surprise. According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, while the Rams have looked into acquiring Brown, they've also discussed the idea of trading future Hall of Famer Davante Adams.

Trading for Brown is one thing, but trading Adams away is a whole different beast. Even in his age-33 season, he proved he's still got it. Even if he's not the athlete he was in his prime in Green Bay, he cemented himself as one of the top wideouts (and red-zone threats) in the NFL with 14 touchdowns in 2025. So unless they are for sure acquiring a younger alternative, this makes absolutely no sense.

If the Rams are seriously considering trading Davante Adams, Drake London could be on their radar

Depending on how Adams' trade market looks, the Rams could be better off ending the Brown saga. Thanks to the James Pearce Jr. trade with the Falcons, they still have another first-round pick they can trade, but the more likely outcome is that they deal a second-rounder for the thee-time All-Pro.

In the event Brown does end up with the perpetual thorn in the Dirty Birds' side in LA, I wonder if teams start inquiring about London again. The 24-year-old is set to be a free agent next offseason and extension talks have been off to a rough start, and Ian Cunningham has to extend Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts too.

London is a California native and played his college football at USC, so a return to Southern California wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility if he's moved. And if this happens, I just know London will make the Falcons regret it because Sean McVay would be the coach to help him take a major leap.

However, I still think the Falcons trading him is highly unlikely, as I expect the two sides to bridge the gap in extension talks in the coming months. Hopefully the Rams don't make a major trade that could force Atlanta's front office into trading one of their most important weapons for more draft picks.