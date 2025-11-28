Falcons' biggest draft gamble is working out far better than anyone expected

The Atlanta Falcons have not one, but two budding superstars on their defensive line. While James Pearce Jr. is starting to make up for the heartache of not having a 2026 first-round pick, fellow first-round pick Jalon Walker is quietly igniting the Atlanta defense's stark turnaround under Jeff Ulbrich.

After a slow start, the 21-year-old is finally starting to take off. With four sacks across his last four games, Walker leads all rookies with five sacks. And across the last three weeks, his 82.7 PFF grade from Pro Football Focus ranks fourth among all qualified edge rushers across that timeframe.

Fans were divided when Terry Fontenot selected the reigning Butkus Award winner with the 15th overall pick last April. But with Jeff Ulbrich utilizing Walker's history as a linebacker to tap into his versatility, it's seen him impress as a pass-rusher, a tackler, and a coverage defender this season.

Jalon Walker will have to compete with James Pearce Jr. to be named Defensive Rookie of the Year

In Atlanta's 24-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 12, Pearce tied with Brandon Dorlus for the team lead with 1.5 sacks, but Walker added a sack of his own. And if they both continue along this trajectory, it's not unreasonable to suggest one of them could win Defensive Rookie of the Year.

With Giants' rookie Abdul Carter off to a rocky start, it has Defensive Rookie of the Year race seemingly wide open. However, if the Dirty Birds want some representation during this year's NFL Honors ceremony, one of their rookies is going to need to sustain this momentum going forward.

Their biggest competition comes in the form of Browns' linebacker Carson Schwesinger, who is 10th in the NFL in tackles, and Seahawks' safety Nick Emmanwori's athleticism has him looking like one of the best safeties in football. So it won't come easy, but Walker and Pearce both have a real chance.

But luckily, the award is partial to edge rushers, as sacks are typically king to these voters. The last two Defensive Rookie of the Years were all EDGE rushers, and seven of the last eight played in the front seven—which likely suggests that history is on their side if their sack numbers continue rising.

The former Georgia standout is someone whose sheer impact on the Falcons' defense can't be understated, especially while Divine Deablo was sidelined, but Pearce has more juice when it comes to getting to the quarterback. But Walker has no shortage of fans in Flowery Branch.

As much as some fans might want to complain, the Falcons added two franchise cornerstones at their biggest position of need last draft. And while it hasn't resulted in wins this season, it's only making the future even brighter in Atlanta.