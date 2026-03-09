All signs are pointing toward Falcons being out-bid for coveted free agent WR

Wide receiver is the main priority for the Atlanta Falcons during free agency. After the expected release of Darnell Mooney, the position group is essentially down to Drake London and Casey Washington. And considering how Washington was a healthy scratch down the stretch last season, it's basically a one-man show.

Free agency should also be new general manager Ian Cunningham's main target with his limited pool of draft selections. There are many quality players due to hit the open market, with one sticking out amongst the rest: Alec Pierce.

Unfortunately, things are trending toward the Dirty Birds not even having a shot at him, as his current team is pushing hard for an extension and he is evidently out of their price range.

Falcons have to make an all-out play for Colts WR Alec Pierce

Pierce has been an under-the-radar receiver since coming out of Cincinnati in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was a part of a strong Bearcats team that included Sauce Gardner and ex-Falcon Desmond Ridder.

His first season was spent playing with Matt Ryan, with whom he flourished. He caught 41 passes for 593 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie. So maybe Atlanta's new president of football wants to bring him back into the building.

He finished what could possibly be his final season in Indianapolis with 47 receptions for 1,003 yards and six touchdowns. He has become one of the league's best deep threats, averaging 18.7 yards per reception during his four-year career. That type of explosiveness is exactly what the Falcons need. Hopefully, Ryan can push for a reunion in Atlanta.

It is all dependent on how the next couple of days go. The Colts have early rights to him, with outside teams not being able to contact him until the legal tampering period begins at noon today. They are reportedly pushing hard to bring him back.

And even if they don't, Pierce will have a strong market; he is 25 years old with the type of deep-threat ability every team is looking for. It doesn't look good for the Falcons.

Spotrac puts his market value at four-years, $81 million, equating to over $20M per year. But there have been reports that he could make over $25 million annually and could even come within the $30 million range.

The Dirty Birds must prioritize signing London to an extension, who is bound to make over $30M per year. Paying two receivers that type of money, while also having Kyle Pitts due for an extension and eventually Bijan Robinson, is asinine.

As great as a London-Pierce duo would be, it would be a reckless move by a first-year GM. Wave goodbye to the deep threat and get ready to go budget shopping again.