Falcons should be targeting these 3 explosive WR prospects after NFL combine

The Atlanta Falcons walked into Indianapolis knowing wide receiver was a priority. They left the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine with something even more valuable… Options.

Darnell Mooney was officially released as a cap casualty, where he'll join KhaDarel Hodge in free agency, general manager Ian Cunningham will need to restock a room that currently leans heavily on Drake London and not much else in proven production.

Atlanta doesn’t own a first round pick, but this year’s receiver class showed in a big way at the combine that Day 2 could still deliver difference makers. Three names, in particular, stand out as explosive fits for Atlanta’s evolving offense.

The Falcons should be looking at these WR prospects to replace the recently-released Darnell Mooney

1. Zachariah Branch, Georgia

If the Falcons want a true offensive catalyst, Branch might be the most intriguing option on the board. The Georgia standout clocked a 4.35 second 40 yard dash in Indianapolis, backing up what his tape already showed… Elite, game breaking speed.

At just under 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds, Branch doesn’t fit the traditional mold of an outside receiver. But labeling him as just a “gadget” player undersells his polish.

Last season in Athens, Branch broke Georgia’s single season reception record with 81 catches for 811 yards and six touchdowns, leading the SEC in receptions. He also posted 634 yards after the catch, fourth most among FBS receivers, consistently bending through traffic with rare short area twitch.

If he slides into early Day 2, Atlanta should be aggressive.

2. Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana

While Branch brings electricity, Cooper brings stability with upside. The 6 foot, 196 pound Indiana receiver ran a 4.42 second 40 yard dash and showcased the talent that made him a breakout star during the Hoosiers’ national championship run.

His release package is refined. His routes are disciplined. And with 494 yards after the catch, he’s more than just a possession target. There are shades of Deebo Samuel in his game.

With London entrenched as Atlanta’s primary X receiver, Cooper could immediately step in as a dependable slot option who moves chains on third down while still offering YAC juice.

3. Brenen Thompson, Mississippi State

If pure speed is the priority, Thompson may be impossible to ignore. The Mississippi State wideout stole the show in Indy with an insane 4.26 second 40 yard dash, one of the fastest times ever recorded at the combine.

At 5’9” and 164 pounds, Thompson is undersized, but boy is he talented. His career average of nearly 40 yards per touchdown tells the story: when Thompson scores, it’s from distance. After what we saw in Indianapolis, it’s clear the Falcons have options.

The question now is which type of weapon they want to bring in.