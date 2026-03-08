Falcons could be staring down painfully obvious Darnell Mooney succession plan

Now that the Atlanta Falcons have released Darnell Mooney, Atlanta managed to free up $7.42 million in cap space. The decision comes after a disappointing 2025 campaign in which Mooney caught just 32 passes for 443 yards and one touchdown.

While Mooney delivered a strong first season in Atlanta posting 992 receiving yards and five touchdowns, his production dipped rather dramatically last year. In fact, he failed to top 74 receiving yards in a single game and had nine outings with 25 yards or fewer.

The decision leaves the Falcons thin at wide receiver behind star wideout Drake London and highlights a clear priority for the front office this offseason… Finding another explosive playmaker for quarterback Michael Penix Jr..

Fortunately for Atlanta, an ideal replacement may already be staring them in the face… And that man is Alec Pierce. Pierce is set to hit the open market after the Colts were unable to finalize a long term deal with the 25 year old receiver.

Alec Pierce is an option the Falcons need to consider signing in free agency

“I love Indy,” Pierce said recently. “But at this point, I’ve kind of earned the right to explore free agency, see what’s out there and make a decision that’s best for my career and for my family.”

Pierce has quietly developed into one of the NFL’s most dangerous deep threats. Over the past two seasons, he has led the league in yards per reception, including an impressive 21.3 average in 2025.

Despite being just the fourth most targeted player in Indy’s offense, he still managed to lead the team with 1,003 receiving yards and six touchdowns last season. For a young quarterback like Michael Penix Jr., having a receiver who can consistently win downfield and haul in contested throws is awesome… Pierce has proven he can do both.

The only problem… Cost

Of course signing Alec Pierce won’t come cheap, and that’s the issue.

Reports suggest the receiver could command a deal similar to the one Jakobi Meyers recently signed, roughly three years and $60 million. Some insiders even believe Pierce’s market could climb higher given his elite production as a vertical threat and the demand for him around the NFL, especially among contending teams.

Still, the Falcons’ decision to move on from Mooney creates both the financial flexibility and the roster need to justify such a move. Free agency often forces teams to search far and wide for solutions. For the Falcons, however, the answer might already be hiding in plain sight.