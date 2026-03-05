Underrated free agent could be the perfect fix to Falcons' recurring receiver woes

The Atlanta Falcons major need for wide receiver help is becoming their biggest priority of the offseason. Drake London has yet to be signed to an extension, Darnell Mooney was just officially released, and the remainder of the receiver room gives fans absolutely nothing to be excited about. It's clear that WR is near top of Ian Cunningham's list of offseason prioities.

It's inevitable that the Falcons will address wide receiver this offseason, but they shouldn't wait until the NFL Draft to look at pass-catchers. There are a few interesting wideouts that are set to hit free agency, but none make more sense in Atlanta than Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor.

Something the Dirty Birds' offense was sorely lacking in 2025 was a vertical element to the offense. Mooney was hurt for most of the year, and the run game did most of the heavy lifting, so assuming Ian Cunningham and Kevin Stefanski want to bring juice back to this offense, signing Nailor makes sense.

Jalen Nailor could be the perfect field-stretching free agent addition and Darnell Mooney replacement for the Falcons

Nailor is not the household name that other free agent WRs are, but that doesn't matter. While other teams are foolishly breaking the bank on Wan'Dale Robinson or Jauan Jennings, the Falcons should be dedicating their attention to a player who will be cheaper and better for what they are looking for.

If we are talking about deep threat with field-stretching ability, look no further. There's a reason that Nailor's nickname is "Speedy", but in a WR room with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, his talents have often gotten overshadowed, but when he's on the field, he has made a major impact.

The 27-year-old has yet to surpass 500 receiving yards in a season, but turning 29 receptions into nearly 450 yards in 2025 is not too shabby. His 15.3 yards per reception this season marked a career-high, so there's no telling what he could accomplish with a stronger-armed QB in Michael Penix Jr.

The Michigan State product ran track in high school, and that track speed consistently shows up on the field. He's caught 10 touchdowns and amassed nearly 900 receiving yards across the last 10 seasons, so I wonder what sort of production Nailor could yield where he has a bigger role in Atlanta.

Given the state of this WR room, Nailor would likely be a starter for the Falcons from the get go, but that isn't a bad thing. He would be a strong fit for this offense that needs to do better with surrounding Penix with receivers who are vertical threats compared to space fillers like David Sills V.

Since the Falcons have limited cap space, signing a speedster like Nailor makes sense. He wouldn't require them to break the bank to sign him, so it's worth a shot as a low-stakes dart throw.