Are Falcons NFC South favorites after first wave of free agency?

Despite the Tampa Bay Buccaneers winning the NFC South for four straight years, every team has had a real shot at winning it. The Bucs taking the crown has been more about the poor play of the rest of the division.

Last season, the Atlanta Falcons should've taken the title but the poor play of Kirk Cousins down the stretch resulted in another missed postseason.

Going into 2025, they will be led by a second-year quarterback who ended the season on fire. Their offense is as talented as any but the defense is a big unknown. Is that enough to make them the favorites? Let's take a look.

Why the Atlanta Falcons are the NFC South favorites in 2025

Many viewed the Atlanta Falcons as the best team in their division heading into the 2024 season. While things didn't turn out for them, there was still valid reason for that.

If not for a collapse by Kirk Cousins, they would've won their first division title since 2016.

But now we have 2025 to look forward to, and there is plenty to be excited about. The Falcons have the division's most complete offense with the only questionable starter being Ryan Neuzil, assuming he keeps his spot.

The Buccaneers are the closest competition but they have some young starters on the offensive line which could bring unsteady play. Also, Michael Penix Jr.'s upside is higher than Baker Mayfield's.

As for the Panthers and Saints, they have questionable offensive lines and their receivers aren't near the standard of the Falcons and Bucs.

Defenses across this division are big issues; we know the Falcons have their concerns but having Jessie Bates III and A.J. Terrell is huge. The other three teams, much like Atlanta, have their respective stars but are riddled with question marks.

This all comes down to how you view each roster. For the most part, each team has a legit shot to win the division. I would say the Saints have the worst roster while the Falcons and Bucs have the best.

This division will come down to Michael Penix Jr. vs. Baker Mayfield vs. Bryce Young. Which one of those quarterbacks will deliver when in the clutch and win the division?