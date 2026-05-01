Atlanta Falcons 2026 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Ohio State OT Ethan Onianwa

The Atlanta Falcons selected Ethan Onianwa with their final pick of the draft to try and get a developmental depth piece who has the potential to eventually be the starting right tackle. They may regret this pick when all is said and done because Onianwa doesn't project to be anything more than a competent depth piece for the long-term.

Ethan Onianwa, Offensive Tackle, Ohio State University

Athletic Comparison and Numbers

Ethan Onianwa was drafted in round 7 with pick 231 in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 8.64 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 260 out of 1904 OG from 1987 to 2026.https://t.co/jPSzhGMw6i pic.twitter.com/gaSdl4GT6A — RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 25, 2026

Ethan Onianwa's athletic comparison is a Hall of Famer in Tony Boselli. #DirtyBirds pic.twitter.com/ReEpv0dfuL — 𝑺𝒄𝒐𝒕𝒕 𝑪𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒔𝒊𝒌 🏈🇬🇪🇺🇦🇱🇻🇺🇸 (@CarasikS) April 25, 2026

Athletically, Onianwa compared to Tony Boselli, an all-time great from the Jaguars. However, the Falcons aren't expecting him to come close to that, or he wouldn't have been selected in the seventh round of the draft. Right tackles are notoriously undervalued, but in this case, Onianwa was properly valued for this round despite his athleticism being above average.

Stats and Awards

2025: 8 Games Played at Right Guard, Right Tackle and Left Guard, 39.0 PFF Pass Block Grade, 59.2 PFF Run Block Grade

2024: 9 Games Started at Left Tackle, 72.3 PFF Pass Block Grade, 64.0 PFF Run Block Grade, AAC All-Academic

2023: 13 Games Started at Right Tackle, 48.0 PFF Pass Block Grade, 71.6 PFF Run Block Grade, George R. Brown Offense Award

2022: 13 Games Played at Right Tackle, 12 Games Started at Right Tackle, 36.7 PFF Pass Block Grade, 49.6 PFF Run Block Grade, Conference USA Commissioner's Honor Roll

2021: 3 Games Played at Left Tackle, 0.0 PFF Pass Block Grade, 56.8 PFF Run Block Grade, Redshirted

Highlight Reel

Scouting Report

Strengths

Ethan Onianwa looks the part of a starting right tackle in the NFL. He has the overall size, frame and athleticism to potentially start for a team. He's able to be effective in combo and duo blocks up front, and does a great job with that initial punch off the line. Onianwa's abilities in pass protection are solid overall, and when he does get beat, he shows that he knows where to go to fix his mistakes. He plays with a bit of a nasty demeanor that is welcome by every NFL offensive line coach.

Weaknesses

Onianwa's ability to control blocks throughout a play leaves a lot to be desired. He is unable to handle raw speed on edge and gets beat quickly by anyone who has the edge on him there. His techinique is slow on his lower half and his kick step isn't quick enough to handle pro levels of pressure. His ability to handle bull rushes isn't much better though and as a pass blocker, he leaves a lot to be desired.

Intangibles & Off-Field Red Flags

There's a nastiness to how Ethan Onianwa plays football. He does work through his blocks and looks for work when someone isn't in front of him for pass protection. He wasn't a problem off the field and shows on field that he was a willing worker off of it. He does have some injury questions after missing three games his redshirt junior season at Rice.

NFL Stylistic Comparison: Vederian Lowe

Lowe was a solid, albeit unspectactular depth offensive lineman for the Patriots. The minute he was forced into full-time action, they decided to take someone in the high first round to replace him in Will Campbell. The Falcons should get ahead of this situation by taking someone in the first round in 2027 along the offensive line, but until then, Onianwa should at least be able to compete to be a rosterable player for depth on the offensive line.

Standard Scheme fits

Guard or Tackle, Outside Zone and Gap schemes

Ideally, Ethan Onianwa is used as a tackle in the outside zone schemes, but he is better off in a gap scheme along the offensive line. He's at his best when he can seek and destroy the guy in front of him instead of search for work at the second level. While he is a smart football player, his best role is one where he doesn't have to think as much and can just move forward.

How does he project to fit in with the Falcons?

In the short term, Onianwa looks like a project who doesn't have a high probability of making the 53-man opening day roster in 2026. He looks like a potential piece on the practice squad at either tackle spot. He's currently a bit roster blocked by Jack Nelson, Storm Norton and Michael Jerrell and will have to prove that he's better than any of them in training camp to earn his roster spot.

Why OT Ethan Onianwa instead of OT Isaiah World or WR Deion Burks?

Honestly, this was the biggest head-scratcher of the entire draft. Isaiah World was a better prospect even with his injury. The whole point of the seventh round is to snipe those falling talents before they get to undrafted free agency. Deion Burks was a good outside receiver that would have been another better option than Onianwa for the Falcons.

All advanced stats are courtesy Pro Football Focus or Football Outsiders. All traditional stats are courtesy of official team websites, NFLGSIS or CFB Stats. All RAS and athletic testing numbers are courtesy of DraftScout.com and Kent Lee Platte's RAS Football website.