Falcons' intent behind their 2026 draft picks has become painfully obvious

For years, the Atlanta Falcons too often leaned into strictly talent and hoped the fit would sort itself out later. This time, under Ian Cunningham, Kevin Stefanski, and Matt Ryan, the approach was flipped.

With every selection in the 2026 draft, you can almost hear the same internal question being asked in the draft room: “Exactly how does this player help us do what we already want to do on Sundays?”

That question has a very clear answer for all six picks.

The Atlanta Falcons are clearly building something with their 2026 rookie class

The rookies

CB Avieon Terrell doesn’t require imagination. He walks into the building and immediately smooths over Atlanta’s most persistent defensive issue: who plays opposite A.J. Terrell Jr.? He’s a fluid, instinctive cover corner who can play outside or slide inside in subpackages. And yes, he already has built-in chemistry with A.J. because they’re brothers.

WR Zachariah Branch might be the most obvious scheme fit in the class. Stefanski loves screens and quick catches. Branch lived on those touches at Georgia, with nearly 80% of his yards coming after the catch and an absurd catch rate on targets within nine yards.

Whether the ball is coming from Tua Tagovailoa or Michael Penix Jr., Branch becomes an immediate “get the ball in his hands” weapon.

LB Kendal Daniels is almost a template for what defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich likes.

A former safety turned linebacker. Long. Fast. Comfortable in space. Able to erase throwing lanes in the middle of the field. A near carbon copy of the role Divine Deablo plays.

DT Anterio Thompson is a gap shooter with rare testing numbers for a 300 pound lineman and a history of impacting special teams. That first step, that burst, that wingspan, it all screams Ulbrich’s style of defensive line play.

Few players in this draft scream “Ulbrich chess piece” louder than LB Harold Perkins Jr. He's too small to be a full time edge. Too explosive to keep off the field. Best when he’s blitzing, spying, chasing, and attacking from unpredictable angles. Atlanta drafted him because they already know the types of situations where he can wreck plays. That’s fit at its purest.

OT Ethan Onianwa is the one true traits bet. But even here, the plan is obvious. Massive frame. Long arms. Great at run blocking. A project handed directly to respected line coach Bill Callahan to develop into interior depth or a future swing option.

The Atlanta Falcons landed three likely starters without a first round pick. They added multiple defenders tailor made for Ulbrich’s front. They gave Stefanski a receiver who fits his quick game DNA. And they kept all of their 2027 capital intact. That’s a perfectly executed plan.