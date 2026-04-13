Kaleb McGary's retirement could have brutal consequences for Falcons' QB room

Most Atlanta Falcons fans are already nervous for 2026 given the state of the quarterback room, but Kaleb McGary's retirement is only amplifying those worries. The Falcons have two left-handed QBs in Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr., so losing McGary means Atlanta just lost their blind side tackle.

We all know full well about the injury history of both Penix and Tua, so the more turnover on the offensive line, the more scared fans should be. The former is coming off of reconstructive ACL surgery, while Tagovailoa has only played in a full 17 game slate just once in his six-year career.

While Ian Cunningham was quick to replace him with a younger alternative in Jawaan Taylor, but Taylor was one of the worst tackles in the NFL in 2025. He has recorded a staggering 50 penalties across the last three seasons, so that likely won't be the man who keeps their blind side protected.

Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa are the biggest losers from Kaleb McGary's retirement

Even without McGary, the offensive line is still the best one Tagovailoa has ever played behind, but the bigger concern here is Penix, who is fresh off of another season-ending injury. He struggled with Elijah Wilkinson protecting his blind side last season, so I doubt much will change with Taylor at RT.

Having a QB competition where both guys come with lengthy with injury problems is one thing, but them both being left-handed without much of a plan at right tackle is even worse. They cannot afford to repeat the Wilkinson fiasco all over again, and Jack Nelson is too unproven to take over for him.

This is why the Dirty Birds need to find their right tackle of the future in the 2026 NFL Draft. Taylor only signed a one-year deal, but even if he was under contract for more time, it would delay the inevitable. And since the 2026 tackle class is absolutely loaded, drafting one signals belief in the QBs.

Perhaps he can have a bounce-back year away from Kansas City working with Bill Callahan and blocking for Bijan Robinson, but that will be easier said than done. Tua threw 15 picks last season and Penix was just average, so taking a step forward will hinge on Atlanta's brand new blind side protector to return to form, which is no guarantee.

Both signal-callers have a lot on the line, as they're looking to prove they still have what it takes to be starting quarterbacks in this league, and one injury could spell the end for them. And that all boils down to whose protecting their blind side, and frankly, right tackle is the weakest spot on the OL now.