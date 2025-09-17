Falcons' 2025 rookies show glimpses of Atlanta’s bright future

The Atlanta Falcons only made five picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, but they did so purposefully. General manager Terry Fontenot had a clear vision, and it all came together in the team's 22-6 Week 2 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Each of Atlanta's rookies had a hand in their Sunday Night Football road victory against the Vikings, excluding inactive seventh-round offensive tackle Jack Nelson. It was the type of effort that should excite Falcons fans about what the future has in store; a much-needed identity adjustment.

Falcons' 2025 draft class could finally fix their deep-rooted defensive woes

Fontenot wanted to jack up both the front and back end of Atlanta's stop unit this past offseason and ostensibly did just that. First-round bookend edge defenders Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. contributed to a surprisingly fiesty pass rush that introduced itself on a primetime stage. Third-round safety Xavier Watts and fourth-round nickelback Billy Bowman Jr.'s presences were felt in the secondary.

If Atlanta's dismantling of the Vikings' offense is any indication, this year's class of Falcons newcomers could finally solve their longtime defensive shortcomings. Walker and Pearce got into the sack column for the first time in their respective NFL careers, while Watts and Bowman recorded their inaugural interceptions as pros.

You can see why the Falcons moved heaven and Earth to move back into Round 1 and take Pearce. The Tennessee product was disruptive versus the Vikings. He blew up Minnesota's backfield to the tune of three hurries, upping his total to six on the young season (plus the aforementioned dump).

Walker's athleticism, speed and strength were on full display on his take-down of Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy. He got around Minnesota blindside protector Justin Skule with relative ease, found an angle and pounced with ferocity. The former Georgia standout was touted for physical traits, which popped off the screen.

Moreover, Bowman's coverage was sticky, allowing four receptions for 45 scoreless yards on nine targets (h/t Pro Football Focus [$]). His first-half interception enabled Atlanta to tack on another field goal before the break. It was a momentum-shifting moment for the Dirty Birds.

Last, but most certainly not least, Watts' processing speed, instincts and playmaking prowess was apparent. He waved goodbye to the Minnesota faithful following his impressive diving takeaway on an airmailed pass by McCarthy. Watching him and the Falcons celebrate put the final touches on a statement performance from Atlanta's youth movement, and the best is yet to come.

