Bijan Robinson continues to make history despite no long-term standing with Falcons

Bijan Robinson is no stranger to wreaking havoc on the field. The 23-year-old has enjoyed a historic season and continues to make every week special. In the Week 16 win,he passed 2,000 yards from scrimmage through just 15 games this season.

An incredibly impressive feat for someone of his age, but that's not even the more impressive stat. Robinson now has the fourth most scrimmage yards by any player under 24 in NFL history.

The most scrimmage yards by a player under the age of 24 in @NFL history:



Christian McCaffrey

Barry Sanders

Clinton Portis

Bijan Robinson pic.twitter.com/RZN4ePI0z2 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 21, 2025

That's right, in NFL history. Behind only Christian McCaffrey, Barry Sanders, and Clinton Portis, three elite running backs. Ever since his entrance into the league, Robinson has been electric, but 2025 has been different.

The 23-year-old's 776 receiving yards are third on the team, and second among running backs this season, with only McCaffrey ahead of him. Robinson is roughly 200 yards short of breaking his career single-season record of 1,456 from last season, and this is with two games remaining.

Robinson improves every season, and 2025 has been a historic one. His on-field play is immaculate, but he may be even better off the field. "His character screams excellence," Raheem Morris said.

Bijan Robinson will go down as the best running back in Falcons' franchise history

Robinson is a likeable, elite athlete who is everything Atlanta needs, but they've failed him. Through three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, Robinson hasn't tasted the playoffs. Better yet, he doesn't know what a winning record feels like since he hasn't had one since his junior season at Texas.

The Falcons are 21- 28 since he was drafted, and have never sniffed the playoffs. While the third-year back still has at least two more seasons in Atlanta (his 5th year option will assuredly get picked up), he hasn't been a part of a good Falcons team.

Better yet, the Falcons haven't extended him either. While this may come at the end of the season once eligible, if Robinson leaves in free agency after his current contract, all hell will break loose.

Robinson is already the best Falcons' running back since Michael Turner in 2008, but will likely end up the best in franchise history. Robinson already boasts the eighth most rushing yards in franchise history, and the second most receiving yards from a running back.

It wouldn't take a full article to convince you of Robinson's greatness, but it's fun to understand how great he really is. We're living in the prime days of Robinson's life in Atlanta. Even if the Falcons are terrible, enjoy Robinson while you can, before it's too late.