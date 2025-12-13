Raheem Morris’ gutting Bijan Robinson admission exposed a truth Falcons can't ignore

Talents like Bijan Robinson only come around once in a generation, so Atlanta Falcons fans should be lucky they get to watch him every Sunday. He's arguably the best running back in football, as he's currently leading the NFL in scrimmage yards after another impressive showing against the Bucs.

The 29-28 comeback victory over the Buccaneers saw Bijan add another 175 scrimmage yards to his season total. The Bucs struggled to contain him all night long, so even though Kyle Pitts had the career game, Raheem Morris provided the 23-year-old with some notable praise after the big win.

Morris has been vocal in his belief the third-year back is the best player in the NFL, and he doubled down on that sentiment postgame. However, he also provided an apology to fans who were hoping to see Bijan in the playoffs, which begs the question if the Dirty Birds are wasting a generational talent .

#Falcons HC Raheem Morris talking about Bijan Robinson's impact...



"He's a dawg. The best player in the NFL. Sorry you guys won't be able to see him in the postseason. ... He's carrying everybody's livelihood on his back." pic.twitter.com/P7gdxZTNgt — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) December 12, 2025

Raheem Morris is starting to realize the Falcons are wasting Bijan Robinson's potential

The 2023 first-round pick touched the ball a staggering 27 times on Thursday, which marked one of the highest totals of 2025. With Drake London sidelined, Zac Robinson has had to run the offense solely through his superstar running back, but his dual-threat skillset is why Bijan is so dangerous.

In each of the Texas standout's first three seasons, the Falcons have missed the playoffs, which has seen some unpopular conversations circulate. With Bijan nearing a new long-term extension, there are people that believe a new regime in Atlanta could opt to trade him for a king's ransom.

If he were to be traded, he would likely recoup multiple first-round picks in return since he will be under contract through 2028 in all likelihood. The trade value for Bijan might be a bit skewed due to positional value, but running backs are replaceable enough that the idea of trading him isn't irrational.

Yes, he's one of the best players in the NFL, but that doesn't change the harsh reality Atlanta brass faces. The Falcons are a playoff-caliber roster who haven't made the playoffs since 2017, so it would come as no surprise if Arthur Blank doesn't want to pay him nearly $20 million per year on a new deal.

That said, teams have opted not to pay star running backs before, and it shows. Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley, and Christian McCaffrey have all changed teams in the last few seasons and it worked out better for all of them. But an RB getting traded in his prime is almost unprecedented.

Bijan is one of the most fun players to watch in the league and most would want to see him retire a Falcon, but the team can't waste any more of his gold jacket-caliber career with losing seasons and coaching dysfunction.