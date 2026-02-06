Bijan Robinson gave voters 2,298 reasons not to disrespect him at the NFL Honors

Despite being the only player in NFL history to record over 1,400 rushing yards and 800 receiving yards in a single season, Bijan Robinson failed to be awarded the Offensive Player of the Year award. In fact, he was awarded just six first-place votes and finished fourth for the award.

Robinson destroyed records and rewrote history this season, but will not be properly awarded for it. Instead, Seattle Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba won the OPOY award after his elite season. He led the NFL in receiving yards and posted nine regular-season games over 100 yards.

Despite his elite season, Robinson was better. Not only did he lead the NFL in all-purpose yards, but he also broke the Atlanta Falcons' single-season record in this category. He posted eleven games with 100+ yards from scrimmage, and four 140+ rushing yard games.

Not only is he an elite rusher, but he's one of, if not the best, pass catchers from the backfield in the NFL. Robinson compiled four games with 80+ receiving yards and averaged 10.4 yards per catch.

Bijan Robinson's elite 2025 season wasn't capped off with respect at the NFL Honors

His elite season was rewarded with a trip to the Pro Bowl and an All-Pro first team nomination, but this would have been the biggest one.

The most comparable player to Robinson is Christian McCaffrey, who finished with double the first-place votes as Robinson, yet didn't produce at his level. Sure, CMC is likely the greatest dual-threat running back in the league's history, but Robinson was better this year, which is what should matter.

Robinson bested him in rushing yards, yards per rush, and posted more all-purpose yards despite touching the ball 47 times less all year. In the end, McCaffrey didn't win the award either, but it's ridiculous that Robinson was so far behind.

The Falcons currently have the best running back in franchise history on their roster, and he's just getting started. He's posted back-to-back all-world type seasons, and finally will play under an elite head coach in 2026.

With the Falcons' new regime finalized, there's no doubt Robinson will be the face of the franchise for years to come. Despite not winning this award, which is ridiculous, I'd like to add, fans should be excited Bijan is still wearing red and black.

As long as he stays in Atlanta, he'll have an opportunity to win this award year in and year out, but after his career year, this one stings.