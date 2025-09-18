Raheem Morris just raised some serious eyebrows with latest Bijan Robinson comments

Anyone who watches the Atlanta Falcons knows that Bijan Robinson is a generational talent. Fans know it, coaches know it, and anyone who's ever been his teammate knows it. That's why it was no surprise when Michael Penix Jr called the superstar running back the best running back in football earlier this week—but Falcons head coach Raheem Morris managed to go a step further.

"He's definitely the best player in football, without a doubt," Morris told the media. "He's unbelievable. I love the kid. I love everything about him. I love watching him with the ball. I love his confidence. I love his demeanor. I love his mindset. I love the leadership. I love everything about him."

Through two weeks, Robinson is proving Morris’s praise isn’t hyperbole. The 23-year-old ranks fifth in the NFL with 167 rushing yards while he and Christian McCaffrey lead all running backs with 125 receiving yards. His 292 scrimmage yards in the first two weeks are second in the NFL only to Jonathan Taylor, but are the most by a Falcon since Andre Rison in 1994.

Bijan Robinson has etched his name into some elite company

There's a reason why Robinson and LeSean McCoy are the only running backs in the last 30 years to record a 100-yard rushing game and 100-yard receiving game in the first two games of the season. That's some rare—and elite—company for the former No. 8 overall pick to find himself in.

And with his rare combination of speed, vision, and versatility, Robinson isn’t just dominating defenses—he’s redefining what it means to be a dual-threat weapon in today’s NFL. The only other running backs with both his skillset and the level of explosiveness that an offense can truly rely on are McCaffrey and Jahmyr Gibbs.

Yet Morris' praise didn't end there. Robinson is so versatile that the second-year coach even joked about the idea of playing the former Texas standout at quarterback in Week 3 after his 143-yard performance in Week 2.

Morris on Bijan Robinson: We might line him up at quarterback this week, who knows? #Falcons — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) September 17, 2025

Last season, the Tuscon native ran for 1,456 yards—which was good for third in the NFL— and 14 rushing touchdowns en route to being named to his first Pro Bowl. The former five-star recruit torched opposing defenses in Austin and is now doing the same in Atlanta.

Some of the first words Morris used to describe him were "unique skillset". Robinson is quickly emerging as a franchise-altering running back, so it's no surprise he's one of the favorites to be named Offensive Player of the Year. And if this keeps up, a gold jacket could be in his future.

