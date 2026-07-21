Michael Penix Jr. will ultimately determine the direction Falcons’ QB plans go

Once the Atlanta Falcons begin training camp next week, all eyes will be on Michael Penix Jr. The quarterback battle with Tua Tagovailoa will officially begin, but it will also be the latest hurdle he has to clear in determining his health, as the sooner he's cleared for full contact, the more he has to gain.

The Falcons still want to see things through with Penix, but he's facing more resistance from Tua than he would've from Kirk Cousins. That's clear to see. But there's a reason Tagovailoa was labeled the early favorite, and if he isn't taking part in 11-on-11s soon, it could be the nail in the proverbial coffin.

The 26-year-old is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in November, and while he's progressed far more than Atlanta expected, a healthy Penix has a lot on the line. Because regardless of how healthy he looks or how he fares in training camp, the Falcons' QB plans will be affected by the result.

The Atlanta Falcons' long-term QB plans are riding on Michael Penix Jr.

Talent has never been the question with Michael Penix Jr: health has. He's suffered three ACL tears in the last seven seasons, and it's hard for the Falcons to feel confident in his ability to stay healthy given his history with lower leg injuries. And that's why it was a no-brainer to sign Tua at that price tag.

Health will also be a big determinant of what happens in training camp: If the third-year signal-caller gets cleared early on, the QB competition will be more wide open. But Kevin Stefanski doesn't care about draft capital--he willingly signed Tua and is prepared to choose the best man for the job. So the longer he's out, the more likely it is Tagovailoa gets the nod in Week 1 in Pittsburgh.

The Dirty Birds knew they needed insurance at the position. But a former Pro Bowler who just needed a scenery change at a cheaper price is the perfect low-stakes addition. So now, they don't just have the means to move on from Penix if he continues to struggle: signing Tua also provided opportunity.

If the former top-10 pick loses the job, there's a real world where Tua Tagovailoa runs away with it. But if Tua flames out in Atlanta, it could offer him one final shot to save his future. And with the team having to decide on his fifth-year option (and a possible extension) next offseason, there's a lot riding on limited in-game reps, especially since the 2027 QB class is one of the best in recent memory.

A major butterfly effect is looming. Though he's just 12 unimpressive starts deep, Michael Penix Jr's health concerns led them into the arms of Tua Tagovailoa, and their quarterback competition in training camp will be the start of determining his (and the team's) long-term plans at the QB position.