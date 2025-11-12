Bombshell report could give Falcons the perfect way out of the Raheem Morris disaster

It might not be glamorous, but it's not impossible to suggest the Atlanta Falcons could be looking for a new head coach this winter. The 3-6 Falcons have dropped four straight games, and the fanbase has completely turned on Raheem Morris for his delusional perception of the issues with this team.

If the losing streak continues, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Arthur Blank clean house and move on from both Morris and longtime GM Terry Fontenot. But the big question on people's minds is who would operate as the successor to the 49-year-old—and we might have just received an answer.

The Athletic's Matt Schneidman reported that after the Green Bay Packers' 10-7 loss to the Eagles on Monday Night Football, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur could be coaching for his job this season. And if does end up fired, his track record suggests the Dirty Birds should be one of his many suitors.

Falcons need to run to the phone if Matt LaFleur is fired

If there's one thing Blank loves, it's familiarity, and LaFleur certainly has that in Atlanta. The 46-year-old served as one of Dan Quinn's top assistants, serving as the Falcons' quarterbacks coach in 2015 and 2016 before using the Super Bowl run to pursue his first NFL OC opportunity with the Rams.

He helped mastermind elite offenses in both Los Angeles (with the help of Sean McVay) and Tennessee before landing in Green Bay. LaFleur led the Packers to the playoffs in five of his six seasons at the helm, and has the Cheeseheads off to a 5-3-1 start in 2025 after the Week 10 loss.

Moreover, Aaron Rodgers won the MVP in both 2020 and 2021 under the tutelage of the Michigan native, and he's done a masterful job in developing Jordan Love while he sat behind the future Hall-of-Famer. He was set up for immediate success, but has still managed to exceed expectations.

However, LaFleur has yet to take the Pack past the NFC Championship game, as both his lack of playoff success and another likely early playoff exit could prompt GM Brian Gutekunst to make a change—which is showing shades of the Mike McCarthy firing that has aged like fine wine.

But for the first time since LaFleur took over, Green Bay's defense is superior to the offense, and it's led for his offense to float around league average. His insistence on not bringing in a true WR1 has backfired, as his offense has sputtered since star TE Tucker Kraft suffered a season-ending injury.

The offense has been riding on the shoulders of Josh Jacobs, but that's exactly what the Falcons should be doing with Bijan Robinson. It's become clear that the pieces itself are in place in Atlanta, but the coaching staff (besides Jeff Ulbrich) looks straight out of Dumb and Dumber.

And this was especially true in the Dirty Birds' Week 10 loss in Berlin.

LaFleur has molded several successful offenses before, so the fact he's on the hot seat to begin with is insane. He's not the biggest problem in Green Bay, but a change from Morris and Zac Robinson to LaFleur could be the best possible news for Michael Penix Jr and a disappointing Falcons' offense.