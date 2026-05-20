Browns expert sent a crystal clear message to Kevin Stefanski and the Falcons

One of the aspects of the 2026 NFL schedule release that has flown heavily under-the-radar is Kevin Stefanski making his return to Cleveland this season. In his first season as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, he's set to return to his old stomping grounds to take on his former team in Week 14.

Falcons-Browns is not a matchup where you'll put it on Sunday Night Football for the entire country to tune in for, but that doesn't make the matchup any less captivating. Both sides are looking to prove they're winning the breakup, and there is more bad blood involved in this matchup than you'd think.

Dawg Pound Daily's Ryan O'Leary referred to the Falcons' matchup as the most important matchup on Cleveland's schedule, even labeling it a "de facto Super Bowl for Browns fans". If that doesn't signal how important this game is to both franchises, I advise you re-evaluate what absolute cinema means.

"The Browns will host former head coach Kevin Stefanski, and they're getting that game in mid-December," O'Leary said. "In terms of the Stefanski Bowl, this was a best-case scenario. It could end up being the de facto Super Bowl for Browns fans."

The Browns are treating the Falcons' matchup like their Super Bowl

Since the Browns have no hope of making the real Super Bowl, O'Leary noted the fanbase is willing to settle for a victory over their former head coach. If that's the bar, I guess it now makes sense why Cleveland has never even sniffed a Super Bowl and is one of the biggest loser franchises in sports.

For the most part, the Dirty Birds got a pretty favorable draw from a weather standpoint with their 2026 schedule. They head to both Pittsburgh and Green Bay before the weather gets bad. But unfortunately, this Browns' matchup is the first true unfavorable weather matchup the Falcons have.

Like O'Leary noted, heading to Cleveland in mid-December is the best-case scenario for the Browns and the worst-case scenario for the Falcons. Tua Tagovailoa is basically incapable of playing in cold weather, and the last time he played at Huntington Bank Field, he threw three interceptions, was benched for Quinn Ewers, and the Dolphins lost 31-6--and that matchup came last October.

While luck of the weather is in the Browns' favor, the Falcons boast the much more talented roster, even though Cleveland's draft class was one of the best in the NFL. Todd Monken may have some elite tools at his disposal, but so does Stefanski, and Atlanta's QB room is significantly better.

Nothing would be sweeter for Browns fans than giving Stefanski and his new team the belt on Dec. 13, but the Falcons better come ready to spoil the party and prove they made a mistake firing him.