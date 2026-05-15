NFL just put Kevin Stefanski through the ringer in his first season with Falcons

The schedule for the 2026 NFL season has officially been released, and the Atlanta Falcons are fighting an uphill battle in Kevin Stefanski's first season as head coach. While they owned the fifth-easiest strength of schedule in the NFL on paper, games aren't won and lost on paper: they're won on Sundays, and apparently almost every other day of the week now.

While the Falcons released their schedule with an awesome parody of the old "This is Sportscenter" commercials, that was the most awesome thing about their schedule release. The schedule itself in Year 1 of the Stefanski era is going to be an absolute gauntlet, especially the early part of the season.

Atlanta has three primetime games in a row in Weeks 3, 4, and 5, they face the entireity of the most dangerous division in the NFL in the NFC North, and they end the season off with three consecutive NFC South games. The playoffs are very much still in play, but it'll make Stefanski's job a lot tougher.

Kevin Stefanski will have his work cut out for him with this Falcons' 2026 schedule

For those who are living under a rock, here's what the schedule looks like:

Week 1: at Pittsburgh Steelers (1:00 p.m.)

Week 2: vs. Carolina Panthers (1.00 p.m.)

Week 3: at Green Bay Packers (8:20 p.m TNF)

Week 4: at New Orleans Saints (8:20 p.m. MNF)

Week 5: vs Baltimore Ravens (8:20 p.m. SNF)

Week 6: vs Chicago Bears (1:00 p.m.)

Week 7: vs. San Francisco 49ers (1:00 p.m.)

Week 8: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1:00 p.m.)

Week 9: vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Madrid, 9:30 a.m.)

Week 10: vs. Kansas City Chiefs (1:00 p.m.)

Week 11: BYE WEEK

Week 12: at Minnesota Vikings (1:00 p.m.)

Week 13: vs Detroit Lions (1:00 p.m.)

Week 14: at Cleveland Browns (1:00 p.m.)

Week 15: at Washington Commanders (1:00 p.m.)

Week 16: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (time TBD)

Week 17: vs. New Orleans Saints (1:00 p.m.)

Week 18: at Carolina Panthers (time TBD)

Let's break this down. Playing Joe Burrow and the Bengals (in Madrid mind you) and Patrick Mahomes who will be back by this point and the Kansas City Chiefs in back-to-back weeks is just flat-out mean. Yes, both games are at home, but Michael Penix Jr. nor Tua Tagovailoa can keep up with those guys.

The Dirty Birds will start off the season on the road in Pittsburgh, which is an incredibly tough place to play. Then you have a Panthers team that swept them in 2025 in the home opener, just to turn around and head to Lambeau Field on a short week in Week 3. That is an insanely difficult start to the season.

I'd like to preface this by saying that the Steelers and Panthers are both very beatable. Right now Pittsburgh is in the midst of a QB competition between Drew Allar and Will Howard, but the Falcons have never beaten the Steelers on the road (they are a dismal 0-7-1 at Heinz Field/Acrisure Stadium).

And then you have the three primetime games in a row. Thankfully, the Falcons got the Steelers and Packers early in the season since the weather won't be an issue, but on the road is still tough. After Green Bay is the Hurricane Katrina tribute game against the New Orleans Saints at the Superdome.

From there, it's three straight teams who had a winning record in 2025: the Baltimore Ravens (in primetime), the Chicago Bears, and the Raheem Morris return to Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers. And before the bye week, they have the Bucs, and then those two matchups with elite QBs.

The back half of the season gets much easier, but even that still has threats like the Lions and three straight division games--which all could be must-win in a wide-open division. This roster is good enough to win nine or 10 games, but the schedule proves Stefanski willl need to work hard to snap the Falcons' playoff drought.