The Falcons may be sitting on one of the NFL’s best kept secrets

Jalon Walker, James Pearce Jr, David Onyemata, and Leonard Floyd are the first four names that come to mind when thinking about the Atlanta Falcons’ defensive line. The Dirty Birds invested heavily in the unit this offseason, selecting both Pearce and Walker in the 2025 NFL Draft.

But despite not receiving the attention, Arnold Ebiketie, another member of this defensive front, could be the star of the show. Since being drafted in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Cameroonian pass rusher has been a consistent contributor for the Falcons.

In three NFL seasons, the 26-year-old has played for three different defensive coordinators—and Jeff Ulbrich is slated to be the fourth in as many seasons. The spotlight may not be on him, but that’s something he can use to his advantage in the expanded role.

Arnold Ebiketie is due for a breakout season in 2025

The Penn State product has flashed enough to warrant belief. He amassed six sacks in both 2023 and 2024 and only started two games in 2024, while also tallying a career-high six tackles for loss. Additionally Ebiketie has surpassed 10 quarterback hits in all three of his NFL seasons—and this was all as a rotational edge rusher.

It’s Ebiketie who will start opposite Floyd in Week 1 against the Buccaneers—not either of the rookies. For the first time in his career, he isn’t just a rotational piece—he’s being relied upon to set the edge and be a cornerstone of a defense entering a period of transition.

But perhaps the most intriguing aspect of his situation is the fact he’s entering a contract year. With his future in Atlanta on the line in 2025, he has the opportunity to secure himself a nice payday next offseason—just like Milton Williams and Bryce Huff did for turning rotational roles into breakout seasons (and monster contracts).

The timing couldn’t be better. Ulbrich and Raheem Morris are desperate for proven edge production, and Ebiketie’s versatility gives him a chance to thrive in an expanded role. The Falcons haven’t had a 10-sack pass-rusher in almost a decade, so he is setting his sights on breaking that streak.

If he puts it all together, 2025 could be a career-defining season for Ebiketie. Not only could he help stabilize Atlanta’s defense as the rookies get acclimated to the speed of the NFL, but he could also establish himself as one of the league’s better young edge rushers.

