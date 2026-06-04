Bucs are about to learn a Zac Robinson lesson Falcons learned the hard way

The best part about the Atlanta Falcons' new coaching staff is that they've really put into perspective how awful the prior regime truly was. It's baffling to me that Zac Robinson and Raheem Morris lasted two years in Atlanta, because they genuinely might be two of the worst coaches I have ever seen.

I'm not surprised that Morris got another opportunity as a DC with his good friend Kyle Shanahan, but Robinson getting a second shot is way more shocking. Running an offense where Michael Penix Jr. operated out of the pistol was unforgivable, as was the gross mismanagement of the WR room.

The Falcons' offense was genuinely awful in 2025, yet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers said "sign me up" because he's buddy-buddy with Baker Mayfield. Bucs fans seem to believe they have another Liam Coen on their hands, but anyone who watched Atlanta's offense in 2025 knows this isn't the case.

Ex-Falcons OC Zac Robinson is not the answer to the Bucs' problems

Unfortunately, the 39-year-old will have elite personnel in Tampa and better QB play from Mayfield at his disposal, as two of the Dirty Birds' evil exes are teaming up. It's like I'm watching the NFL's version of Scott Pilgrim vs the World. And this is shaping up to be an all-time hate watch for those in Atlanta.

Even though Falcons fans want to see him fail, Robinson has apparently made an immediate impression in Bucs' OTAs. Chris Godwin praised his system and his ability to teach the offense with confidence, but what sounds like a ringing endorsement should instead be taken with a grain of salt.

You're never going to hear a vet openly bash their new OC, especially when it's only May and he has no in-game sample size to look at. Offensive coordinators are always doing everything right in the offseason, but once the season rolls around, the moment's always too big (and it often was for Zac).

Do I need to remind you that Robinson enjoyed a very similar reception in his first offseason with the Falcons? We know this story all too well. His early success is not a sign of what's to come, it's more of a mirage that'll offer our NFC South rivals false hope and will ultimately be stripped away in 2026.

Robinson called plays for an offense that ranked 24th in EPA per play in 2025. I'm very confident his play-calling will have Bucs fans calling for his job by Week 10 regardless of the QB play. The hype never translated with the Falcons despite having elite weapons, so the same will happen in Tampa.

The Bucs are so desperate for their new Coen after the Josh Grizzard experiment they think they struck gold with Zac Robinson, but just like Falcons fans were, they're in for a rude awakening in the near future.