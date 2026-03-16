Christian Harris sounds like a man with something to prove with first Falcons' comments

The Atlanta Falcons didn’t make the flashiest move of free agency when they signed linebacker Christian Harris. But judging by his first comments after arriving in Atlanta, the 25-year old-sounds like someone determined to make sure the move counts…

“They said to me they like my play style. I'm looking forward to seeing how that plays out, what that looks like.”

For a player entering a prove-it season, those words speak volumes. Harris joins Atlanta after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Houston Texans, who selected him in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Alabama Crimson Tide football.

Christian Harris is the perfect fit for the Atlanta Falcons' defensive vision

During his time in Houston, Harris showed flashes of the explosive, sideline-to-sideline linebacker scouts loved coming out of college. Across four seasons, he totaled:

206 tackles

14 tackles for loss

4 sacks

2 forced fumbles

1 interception

But despite the flashes, Harris’ career hit turbulence in recent seasons. A rough calf injury sidelined him for most of 2024 and when he returned in 2025 he had almost fully been removed from the Texans defensive rotation.

He appeared in 15 games last season but started only in one as he finished the season with just 11 tackles while playing mostly just on special teams. Cause of that, the Falcons were able to get him on a deal that could easily become one of the biggest steals of free agency.

Harris reportedly signed a one-year contract worth up to $3 million, a remarkably low figure for a player who once posted a 100-tackle season in 2023.

If he recaptures that form, the Falcons could be getting starting caliber production at a backup level price. That’s exactly the type of calculated gamble Atlanta’s front office has been making this offseason.

Atlanta’s defensive staff clearly believes Harris fits what they want to build. Former Texans coach Ryans once described Harris as “one of the fastest linebackers” he had worked with, a trait that aligns perfectly with what the Falcons want on defense.

And with players like Divine Deablo previously thriving under Ulbrich’s coaching, Atlanta clearly believes it can unlock another level in Harris’ game.

If he delivers, Harris could play his way into a much bigger deal next offseason, either in Atlanta or elsewhere. And if his early mindset is any indication, he plans on making the most of the opportunity.