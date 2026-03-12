Christian Harris said what all Falcons fans needed to hear about Tua Tagovailoa

Saying that most Atlanta Falcons fans aren't on board with the Tua Tagovailoa deal might be the understatement of the century. Even at his worst, there's still an argument to be had that he's better than both Michael Penix Jr. and Kirk Cousins, even Penix is still expected to be the long-term QB1.

However, there have been people that understand the value of such a signing. Ex-teammates of Tagovailoa have praised the move from Ian Cunningham and Kevin Stefanski, but all of it's falling on deaf ears. Some fans on social media are unwilling to listen to reason, even from all the right people.

Amid all of the doubt, fellow Falcons' signee and Tagovaoiloa's old college teammate Christian Harris is one of the believers. While addressing the media for the first official time as a Falcon, Harris was asked about his ex-Alabama teammate, and his response should be enough to rewrite the narrative.

The 25-year-old prefaced his statement by saying "if" it works out, which is only because this contract has yet to be official. But otherwise, he called him a great leader and a great player, which is the sort of ringing endorsement about Tua that should count--especially given their history together.

Christian Harris is on board with the Tua Tagovailoa signing even if Falcons fans are not

Harris was one of the best value additions the Dirty Birds made all offseason, but Tagovailoa was just as good. Signing a 29-year-old former Pro Bowl signal-caller for the league minimum of $1.3 million makes for the sort of low-risk, high-reward QB play the Falcons have needed since Matt Ryan retired.

Even though Tagovailoa has some major injury red flags, and threw a career-high 15 interceptions in 2025, don't let that fool your beliefs. There's no reason to write him off before he ever takes a snap with Atlanta, especially he's the best realistic insurance option they could have signed behind Penix.

For that little money, it doesn't really matter how good or bad he is. He'll be a spot starter if Penix gets hurt or struggles, and not much more. And even if he is forced to take the field, this Falcons' offensive line is the best one he's played behind since college, and the suporting cast is also a major benefit.

Harris has seen exactly who Tua can be at his best, even if that many don't believe that player still exists. And let me tell you, he led the league in passing yards in 2023 and competion percentage in 2024. He clearly still has the accuracy and poise to be a high-upside QB if he's able to stay healthy.

When Harris and Tagovailoa played together in Tuscaloosa, they helped bring Alabama a national championship in 2020. Hopefully that winning pedigree and history translates to a Falcons' team hoping to snap an eight-year playoff drought in 2026 and they both prove the doubters wrong and prove Stefanski right.