Eli Manning clapped back at the Falcons fans fueling Matt Ryan debate online

Atlanta Falcons fans are in the midst of a social media debate with fans of the New York Giants over which signal-caller was better: Eli Manning or Matt Ryan. Naturally, both fanbases have set out to protect their franchise legend, but Manning himself has now weighed in, further fueling the debate.

On Twitter, the two-time Super Bowl champion replied with one simple phrase. "I will ponder this while I play with my rings." And as you would expect, Falcons fans are not happy over this one. Any mention of Super Bowl rings triggers bad memories after Super Bowl LI, but his argument falls flat.

I will ponder this while I play with my rings… https://t.co/yvK2CaQ7I2 — Eli Manning (@EliManning) April 21, 2026

The main differentiatior between Matty Ice and Little Manning are the Super Bowls. Eli has been to (and won) two Super Bowls, but that doesn't tell the whole story of who the better player is. For instance, you'd have to be foolish if you believe Tom Brady has more legit talent than Aaron Rodgers.

Eli Manning thinks the debate between him and Matt Ryan is no contest

Let's put it this way. In one less season, Ryan has more passing yards, passing touchdowns, a better completion percentage, has thrown significantly less interceptions, and oh, he has more wins as a starter. Take the rings out of the equation, the argument that Eli is a better player is straight-up wrong.

Let me make something clear. I'm from New York. Watching Eli Manning and the Giants on Sundays was a big part of my childhood. With that in mind, you should know I'm seeing this from an objective lens. I'm not supporting the signal-caller I have better memories of. That's not how QB debates work.

We know just how impactful Ryan was for the Dirty Birds. You'll probably never see a more important player in franchise history, while Lawrence Taylor will always be the man for the Giants. They have the same amount of Pro Bowls, but Ryan has an MVP and is a fourth-quarter collapse away from a ring.

Manning ejoyed more team success, but he was equipped with elite defenses. Atlanta's defenses in Ryan's prime were league average, if that. Watching him throw to guys like Julio Jones and Roddy White was a sight to behold. Those mid-2010s Falcons offenses were some of the NFL's most fun.

From a pure talent perspective, give me Matty Ice every time, He was a better player who would've been even more successful despite some struggles at the end of his career, but he was always starter-worthy. In the later years of his career, Manning fell off a cliff and was ousted by Daniel Jones.

Both of these players are Hall of Fame talents who have rightfully earned their place in Canton, but the debate isn't about legacy. It's about talent. So even though Eli has the rings and will use them in his argument, anyone in the Atlanta area knows the right answer to this debate. And it's no question.