Everything Raheem Morris built could be on the line this week against Seattle

The Atlanta Falcons are in shambles entering Week 14, and hosting the red-hot Seahawks doesn't help. This game feels like a complete mismatch, but anything can happen in the NFL. So in order to keep their playoff hopes and Raheem Morris' future intact, the Dirty Birds must key in on certain matchups.

The matchup in the trenches may be the biggest of them all on Sunday. The Seahawks allow the second-fewest sacks per game, and the Falcons are third in the NFL sacks per game. Diving deeper, first-round rookie James Pearce Jr has been on a tear, logging 4.5 sacks across his last four games.

His rookie counterpart, Jalon Walker has turned in a strong campaign as well. The Georgia product has four sacks through his last five games and was just named the starting edge rusher opposite his fellow rookie standout.

Those two will face off against the Seahawks' left tackle Charles Cross and right tackle Abraham Lucas. Cross is one of the best pass-blocking tackles in the NFL, and PFF ranks him 7th in that category.

Falcons' pass rush will have to come alive against if they want to upset the Seahawks in Week 14

The fourth-year tackle has allowed just one sack this season, despite playing 96% of the snaps. Lucas, on the other hand, is not as elite. The 27-year-old has allowed three sacks this season and is 29th in pressures allowed among all tackles.

These two matchups will decide how effective the Falcons' overall defense is and aid the effort to break Atlanta's all-time season sack record.

The most important matchup is likely cornerback Devon Witherspoon against Darnell Mooney. With Drake London sidelined due to injury, Mooney is again Kirk Cousins' WR1, drawing a tough matchup. The third-year corner has been lockdown all year, as his 83.9 PFF grade ranks second at the position.

The 24-year-old is strong in coverage, but has been most impactful at getting to the quarterback . The former Illinois star made back-to-back Pro Bowls to begin his career and is well on his way to a third straight in 2025.

Witherspoon will presumably match up against Mooney this Sunday, while London will miss his third consecutive game due to injury. And his absence could be the difference as London has taken his game to a whole new level in 2025.

After a mediocre first three games, London posted a dominant six game stretch with six 100+ yard performances and six touchdowns. The 24-year-old is by far the best Falcons' receiver, and the passing plan seems to be bombard him with targets—when he's in the lineup, that is.

The Falcons' best hope at winning in Week 14 lies in their rookies showing up and their passing game returning to form, but both look like long shots.