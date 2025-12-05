ESPN Insider dropped Raheem Morris bombshell that no Falcons fan wanted to hear

Atlanta Falcons fans aren't the only ones who have turned on Raheem Morris, as it feels like he's starting to lose the locker room also. After a promising Year 1 that saw significant regression in 2025, ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler told Falcons fans to hold their horses about any potential firing.

The Dirty Birds are sitting at 4-8 and are losers of six of their last seven, but that doesn't mean a change in leadership is imminent. Fowler reported that Arthur Blank still has a lot of respect for Morris, reporting that no decision on the 49-year-old's future will be made at any point in-season.

He also admitted that Blank won't make a rash decision in either direction, but his words don't mean that Morris is a lock to return for a third season. With that said, Fowler said if he were to be given a third season, it would likely come with additional staff changes, especially with his coordinators.

Jeremy Fowler says there's a real chance Raheem Morris is retained for a third season

Atlanta finished just one game of the playoffs last season, so it's hard to blame the 83-year-old owner for his faith in the roster Morris and Terry Fontenot constructed. However, injuries and a slew of bad play-calling are to blame, so at least knowing that some changes are coming is a little bit reassuring.

The Falcons' playoff hopes aren't statistically dead, but chances are they'll miss the postseason for an eighth straight season. But across the final five games of the season, the pieces are in place for Morris to save his job in meaningless games with two of those final five games coming on primetime.

Not only did Fowler allude to changes at coordinator if Morris is retained, he specifically mentioned the offense and special teams. Both Zac Robinson and Marquice Williams are on the hot seat amid a rough season, which could see Atlanta fire both struggling coordinators at the end of the season.

A few weeks ago, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that he would be fired, but things are more complicated now. After Michael Penix Jr. suffered a season-ending ACL tear, the young quarterback's injury and the ensuing change to Kirk Cousins could inadvertently be what ends up saving Morris' job.

Fowler said nothing is set in stone yet, but where there's smoke there's fire. It would be unsurprising if the Falcons are able to turn somewhat things around now that they have nothing to play for the rest of this season, but a new regime in Atlanta could be just what the doctor ordered to right the ship.