Ex-Falcons LB offered high praise for Jalon Walker entering Year 2

The Atlanta Falcons drafted not one, but two budding star pass-rushers in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft in Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. They both flashed elite potential at points last year, but Pearce's 10.5-sack rookie season largely overshadowed what Walker accomplished in 2025.

What people forget is that the 22-year-old was in his first season as a full-time edge rusher, and was elite against the run. He's another chess piece for Jeff Ulbrich's chess piece, and the belief is that he'll be utilized more creatively in Year 2, which has a former Falcons' LB raving over Walker's skillset.

During an episode of The Nest ATL with Atlanta sports anchor Miles Garrett, longtime Atlanta linebacker Sean Weatherspoon was asked about what he expects from the Falcons' young linebacker entering his second NFL season, and he praised the charisma and ferocity Walker often plays with.

"When we drafted him, obviously we were super excited," Weatherspoon said. "He's a player that really did a great job between the edges. I got a chance to watch him play in person before, and (he's) very energetic player. He brings a lot of charisma, and (he's a) fierce player. I think last year, it was good to see him out there and see what he could do, and I think you'd love to see that grow.

Sean Weatherspoon has high hopes for Jalon Walker entering Year 2

Weatherspoon mentioned how the Falcons' pass-rush will rely upon him further as Pearce's legal process plays out, but regardless, he should only build on his potential from last season. And his words make it clear that Walker is only scratching the surface of what he could become in the NFL.

Weatherspoon made it clear his game still has areas he has to refine. During Walker's time at Georgia, he dropped back in coverage more often, but because of how accustomed he got to rushing the passer, there were moments where he struggled in coverage because of how differently he was used. But he surprisingly thought he was better as a pass-rusher than in coverage.

"I saw him in a couple of tough situations. I was at the New England game when he was dfeending a wheel route and I was like 'man'. You know he did that a little bit more at Georgia where he dropped back some, but I thought he was more effective when he was rushing the passer."

Weatherspoon only never developed into a star in Atlanta because of injuries, but was a beast when healthy. During his only fully healthy year in 2011, Curtis Lofton was the only Falcon with more tackles, and he was part of the heartbeat of the defense in 2011 and 2012. And he hopes the Georgia product can stay healthy, continue to grow into himself, and offer that same leadership in Year 2.

"I know Year 2 is a great year for a player who had success in their first year, but that second year you're really looking to see that next step.... I think he's ready man. He's a player that's excited, that's exciting to watch, and I think we'll be able to see what he can really do in Year 2... I know Falcons fans are really looking forward to him being effective and ultimately being a leader on this defense that can kind of put us over the top."

Weatherspoon spent six of his seven NFL seasons wearing red and black, do this is a ringing endorsement. But he also didn't say anything Falcons fans didn't already know: Jalon Walker has a bright future ahead of him.