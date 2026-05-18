Falcons are sitting on a second-year breakout player no one is talking about

Despite being the first of two first-round pass rushers the Atlanta Falcons drafted in 2025, it was easy for Atlanta Falcons fans to not give Jalon Walker the time of day. James Pearce Jr. was the one putting up the eye-popping sack numbers, while Walker was more of a chess piece for the defense.

It's not he was a cautionary tale and getting into trouble like Abdul Carter, or woefully unproductive like Shemar Stewart, his impact on the Falcons' defense just didn't receive the attention it deserved. He's a converted linebacker, so his ability as a run defender was crucial to their defensive success.

Between Pearce's 10.5 sacks and Xavier Watts nabbing picks like taking candy from a baby, Walker flew heavily under the radar. And that's a position he's already getting used to, as PFF's Bradley Locker omitted him from his 2026 All-Breakout Team when he clearly deserves his recognition.

No one is acknowledging Jalon Walker as a Year 2 breakout candidate

Locker instead penned Minnesota's Dallas Turner and Dallas' Donovan Ezeiraku as his breakout edge rushers to watch. Let me make something clear, both of those guys are good players who deserve their props as potential breakout guys, but neither of them is better than the man on the Falcons.

And Locker's reasoning doesn't make it sting any less: "There were several second-year edge defenders pushing for this slot, but Ezeiruaku presents the best combination of a promising first season as well as upside."

Did Walker not have a promising first season? Does he not have upside? Because I don't think we were watching the same player. He was arguably better than Pearce despite not having the same numbers as him, and his future is just as bright, if not brighter, because he isn't in any legal trouble.

The 22-year-old logged 5.5 sacks in 15 games (and nine starts) in his first season as as a full-time edge rusher. Let's not forget that Jeff Ulbrich helped him change positions in his rookie season. He was an off-ball linebacker at Georgia, and is gradually developing into a dangerous edge rusher.

Ulbrich has been complimentary of him all offseason, and the Falcons are ready to invest more trust in him. The former Butkus Award winner ranked inside the top 10 in run defense grade (per PFF) and recorded 29 pressures as a rookie. I need a megaphone to shout this from the rooftops: as a first-year edge rusher, mind you.

With no Pearce going forward, Atlanta should be relying more upon a player with Walker's versatility--who is a perfect fit for what they want to build defensively. With another offseason off the edge under his belt and more work with Ulbrich, he'll break out alongside a stacked Falcons' defensive line.